If there's a combination of things absolutely on the nose for Creative Bloq, it's an optical illusion you can create yourself on Procreate. And this is exactly what has taken. off on TikTok – a handcrafted digital art illusion that's making people go 'WTF' in the comments.

Posted by user Shopapensage, the illusion consists of a series of squares drawn in two colours. Along with a clever use of resizing, duplicating and the addition of strategically placed dots, the pattern created by the artist ends up wobbling – even though it isn't actually moving at all. See the video below, and grab one of the best iPads for Procreate plus the software to have a go yourself.

Some of the best optical illusions make a still image look like it's moving but this is the first time I've encountered one you can actually draw. At the time of writing, the TikTok has got over 33,000 likes, and has people really confused over what exactly is going on here. The artist is responding to queries in the comments to help people make their own version in Procreate.

"Does it matter which dots are white and which ones are black?," one person asks. "Cuz at first u were doing alternating but then did two black dot diagonal lines next to each other. EITHER WAY THIS IS SO COOL 😝"

"I don’t think it matters too much as long as your four corners are the same," she says"

"So in this case the four corners are left white, and in order to do that I had to have that middle diagonal all white (top left to bottom right diagonal). The corners have to be the same to make it seamless. Hope this makes sense!"

Read the rest of the comments over on the original post.

This make-your-own-illusion comes hot on the heels of that Taylor Swift art illusion, which you can also replicate. It seems optical illusions are having a real moment, and this time artists are keen to get involved. But not every art optical illusion is that simple – you should also check out this optical illusion sculpture that's made out of extremely unlikely objects.