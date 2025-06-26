Recommended reading

An optical illusion is making people go "WTF" on TikTok – and you can create it yourself

Inspiration
By published

Procreate + optical illusion = yes please.

iPad with optical illusion on screen
(Image credit: shopapgensage via TikTok)

If there's a combination of things absolutely on the nose for Creative Bloq, it's an optical illusion you can create yourself on Procreate. And this is exactly what has taken. off on TikTok – a handcrafted digital art illusion that's making people go 'WTF' in the comments.

Posted by user Shopapensage, the illusion consists of a series of squares drawn in two colours. Along with a clever use of resizing, duplicating and the addition of strategically placed dots, the pattern created by the artist ends up wobbling – even though it isn't actually moving at all. See the video below, and grab one of the best iPads for Procreate plus the software to have a go yourself.

@shopaspensage

♬ Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.