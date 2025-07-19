Innovative new calendar plugin celebrates LGBTQIA+ history – download it today

Today is Gay. And tomorrow is Gay. And the day after tomorrow is Gay, too.

Pride Month may be over, but a new plugin ensures you get important historical moments in the LGBTQIA+ community all year round. Today is Gay is a beautifully designed calendar plugin that provides a daily look at LGBTQIA+ culture and includes everything from anniversaries to homophobic tragedies.

Created by The Ginger Beers, the LGBTQIA+ group of Wieden+Kennedy London, Today is Gay is a response to corporations removing support for the community via policies, calendars and comms. It's a free Google calendar plugin, making it compatible with the work calendars of over 500,000 companies and millions of people all over the world.

