Wikipedia is celebrating its 25th birthday, and to commemorate the occasion, it has created an adorable mascot to bring a little added joy to your wiki-surfing. Marking the beginning of its wider anniversary campaign, this adorable pal is a wonderful homage to the online encyclopedia's iconic internet reign.

Worthy of a spot in the iconic brands hall of fame (in my humble opinion), Wikipedia continues to be a foundational part of the online world. From casual sketch to commemorative icon, Wikipedia's new mascot, Baby Globe, is a physical representation of how the site has evolved across the years.

(Image credit: Original by BaduFerreira, Wikimedia Foundation adaptation, CC-BY-SA 4.0)

The ultra-cute Baby Globe will be hitting the Wikipedia landing page today, giving users a sneak peek at the mascot's official digital debut the following month. Appearing in "a series of playful, visual surprises", from the 16th February, fans can find Baby Globe when activating Wikipedia's new Birthday Mode.

Baby Globe was created by a Wikipedia volunteer, starting as a casual doodle inspired by 1920s rubber-hose animation. Jonathan Ferreira's quick commute sketch soon evolved into the face of Wikipedia's 25th anniversary campaign. Welcome to the world, Baby Globe.

(Image credit: Original by BaduFerreira, Wikimedia Foundation adaptation, CC-BY-SA 4.0)

If you're as infatuated with Baby Globe as I am, you can bag your own plushie version (available for preorder now), developed in collaboration with Makeship. For more anniversary festivities, check out Microsoft's 50th birthday campaign that brought back its retro roots.