Apple's 3-day March Event concluded with the announcement of an affordable MacBook (well, affordable by Apple's standards). It marks an exciting shift for Apple, which seems to finally be leaning towards a younger crowd, and with that comes a fresh branding approach. Punchy, contemporary and actually fun, my Gen Z heart was enamoured, but it seems some Apple purists were less convinced.

As soon as the announcement dropped, we predicted the MacBook Neo was going to be huge, but it seems Apple's modern shift has alienated some devout fans. From its youthful branding to its stripped-back specs, it's clear some people are missing the point of the Neo, but if it grinds your gears, it probably isn't for you.

steve jobs would never approve this font

At the heart of the MacBook Neo's launch was affordability, targeting a younger, college-age crowd. Opting for playful typography and bright pastels throughout the branding, the design was a subtle yet fresh change that some purists felt had strayed too far from Apple's minimalist brand identity. Gesturing to the launch's bold, bubble-type font, one Apple fan on X claimed, "Steve Jobs would never approve this font."

Others were miffed by the Neo's slim 8GB of RAM, claiming that it was "unacceptable in 2026." Another critic sarcastically ripped into the launch writing, "We've combined our sh***iest chip with our sh***iest hard drive and our sh***iest battery and a tiny bit of sh***y ram." Ouch. The snobbery continued with one X user tweeting, "Pink MacBook Neo gonna be the new default when you walk into Starbucks."

MacBook Neo only having 8GB of memory is unacceptable in 2026

But it wasn't all doom and gloom. While some criticisms have been permeating online, many Apple fans welcomed the change. "The MacBook Neo website is stunning, that font, that colour... we're SO back," one appreciator wrote. "With all the things I don’t like about Apple, I am happy there is a place that never fails to impress me in terms of web design and execution," another added.

the macbook neo website is *stunning*that font, that color... we're SO back

The truth is, Apple was due for a change. In the past few years, Apple's launches have been a lacklustre roster of minor tech tweaks, and things were starting to stagnate. With the Neo, Apple knows exactly who it's marketing to, which makes this divisive launch the perfect tonal shift for the brand. Progression was always going to alienate a few fans, but the MacBook Neo launch has proved that Apple is no longer afraid to step out of its space black comfort zone.

Many who have missed the point seem to feel that the Neo has devalued the status and quality of Apple products, but I see it simply as Apple branching out of its professional box. Embracing younger audiences and getting them into the Apple ecosystem is a golden marketing move that will undoubtedly reap rewards for the brand. (And sleazy sales tactics aside, it's nice to see Apple embracing a splash of colour).

