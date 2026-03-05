Say it loud with 9 of the best computer speakers – starting at $15

Although I've now got a future-proof hi-fi set up, I've got countless great memories with sub-$50 computer speakers over the years. In fact, I used to own the first on this list – the $40 Creative Pebble, and I absolutely loved them.

So that got me thinking – what are the best computer speakers out there under these three umbrellas: budget, best-sounding, and gaming. Below are three top picks from each area. But if you're looking for something more intimate, I've also got a list of the best audiophile budget headphones currently out there too.