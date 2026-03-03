Is the iPhone Air just the 17e in a shiny suit?

With the advent of the iPhone 17e this week, Apple has finally produced a compelling budget(ish) iPhone option for those who don't need the latest and greatest tech.

But while the iPhone 17e has highlighted the strengths of the slightly more expensive iPhone 17, it's also shining a spotlight on the strangest model in the current line up: the much-maligned iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17e arrived yesterday (Image credit: Apple)

That the iPhone Air has allegedly proven to be a sales flop isn't entirely surprising – while the thin and light titanium design is stunning, there are simply too many compromises: a single camera, lower battery life and the lack of stereo speakers among them. And then there's the starting price, a somewhat ridiculous $999.

And now, here comes another iPhone with a single camera lens for $400 less. If you don't care about the shiny new design, the iPhone Air looks remarkably similar to the 17e on paper.

The iPhone Air may be premium, but its price tag appears to have put off buyers (Image credit: iPhone Air)

Sure, the Air's display is a little larger and brighter, and features ProMotion. The A19 Pro chip is also a touch faster and more powerful than the 17e's binned version. And while we'll have to wait until we've tested the 17e to compare battery life, Apple claims that the Air features one hour more of video playback.

But do these changes amount to a significant reason to drop $400 more? In reality, it probably comes down to how much you value the Air's design. The shiny titanium edges and slim profile make this the most premium-feeling iPhone in years.

Is a shiny new design worth an extra $400? (Image credit: iPhone Air)

But if anything, the arrival of the $599 iPhone 17e has emphasised just how ludicrously high the $999 seems for the Air. If you're happy to live with a single camera lens, arguably the Air's biggest trade-off, then you might well be happy with the 17e – and $400 richer.