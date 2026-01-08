Apple has always been a company that's inspired devotion and repulsion in equal measure. I've generally been on the sidelines, apart from when it comes the M1 MacBook Air, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPad Air – the latter being down to $490 from $600 over at Amazon.

I love – yes love – the iPad Air (with M3 chip) because it's one of the few Apple tablets that genuinely justified its cost. I use mine daily – whether that's cafe working, gaming on the move, or for watching video around the house. It's actually useful, and the powerful M3 chip covers all I throw at it. The iPad Pro is totally overkill for what i use it for. The iPad is also a good option, but I find the Air give me a far more enjoyable gaming experience, and the sharper screen is noticeable after hours of use.

The iPad Air (M3) is also a great option if you're a digital artist and want to use your iPad for drawing.

For more options, see today's best iPad deals below.