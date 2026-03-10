Tested and verified: The ultimate creative Apple products are all on sale
Various Spring sales bring our favourite iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and the Pencil Pro down in price.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We've tried every creative Apple device on the market, and fully tested each one for a creative workflow. Although new tech has just been released, I firmly believe only a very specific user set needs the latest and most powerful hardware. For the majority of people, and even the majority of creative pros, the last-generation of Apple products will be more than good enough. (My favourite deal is the brilliant iPad Air M3 close to its lowest ever price in the US.)
Since there are multiple Spring sales going on right now, I've rounded up the best Apple deals in the UK and US on iPads, MacBook, AirPods and Apple Pencil Pro available today – and can personally and thoroughly recommend each one of them. Though there are a few record-lows here, not all of the products are at the lowest price they've ever been – but they've got significant discounts. See the roundup below, and then check out our best iPad for drawing guide to be sure you're going in the right direction.
US deals
UK deals
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.