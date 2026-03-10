Tested and verified: The ultimate creative Apple products are all on sale

We've tried every creative Apple device on the market, and fully tested each one for a creative workflow. Although new tech has just been released, I firmly believe only a very specific user set needs the latest and most powerful hardware. For the majority of people, and even the majority of creative pros, the last-generation of Apple products will be more than good enough. (My favourite deal is the brilliant iPad Air M3 close to its lowest ever price in the US.)

Since there are multiple Spring sales going on right now, I've rounded up the best Apple deals in the UK and US on iPads, MacBook, AirPods and Apple Pencil Pro available today – and can personally and thoroughly recommend each one of them. Though there are a few record-lows here, not all of the products are at the lowest price they've ever been – but they've got significant discounts. See the roundup below, and then check out our best iPad for drawing guide to be sure you're going in the right direction.

US deals