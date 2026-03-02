Why this video game artist still draws in a sketchbook with markers

Ben Greene is a US-based art director working in the video game industry. That means often working with the best digital art software. But outside of his day job, he finds creative refreshment working in a more traditional way in sketchbooks.

He uses a range of tool, including markers, brush pens, Sharpies, mechanical pencils, ballpoint pens, watercolour, gouache and even metal leaf. Ben says he particularly loves drawing with markers and ink and says the permanence of the media challenges him to solve problems.

Here, he opens his sketchbook to us to show us five examples of his creative explorations.

Jekallimn

(Image credit: Ben Greene)

“I drew this while hanging out with dear friends and fellow creators at our weekly sketch club. Here, we see my character, Jekallimn, taking tea with the dead.”

Lunchbreak

(Image credit: Ben Greene)

“Here, I decided to bring more colour into my sketchbooks. Here, I’m experimenting with Tombow markers and muting them with greyscale Prismacolor markers.”

Worm Trouble

(Image credit: Ben Greene)

“I had never drawn many mechs until this image. Now, my sketchbooks are full of them! My mechs tend to feel a little more organic and creature-like, I think.”

Atrah

(Image credit: Ben Greene)

“I used one of my characters (Atrah) to try out my first set of uni POSCA markers. I also really enjoyed adding some metal leaf for an unexpected pop!”

Maintenance Garage

(Image credit: Ben Greene)

“I’m a sucker for perspective and pushing a sense of depth in these otherwise 2D pages. Like many of my sketches, this was drawn entirely in marker, then inked.

You can see more of Ben's work on his ArtStation profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

