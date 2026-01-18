When I was setting up this room I knew from the start that I would need a huge table. It runs from the door and curves below the window, and means there’s space for my entire drawing and streaming setup.

Not only that, there are two of us in the room, so we’ve split it equally. I have the majority, and my man is gaming on his 40cm table allowance… the things we do for love, am I right?

Fan art of Ahri from League of Legends, the game that brought me to art (Image credit: Petra ‘Tofusenshi’ Zemánková)

I love that whenever I enter my room, I can immediately see the tablet waiting for me. I have to admit that I’m pretty lazy, so if the setup wasn’t ready, I wouldn’t be drawing as often (see our pick of the best drawing tablets if you're hunting for your own).

I’m used to only having one screen, but since it was on the left it made my neck go crazy whenever I was doing studies and turning around all the time to check my reference. I’ve solved that problem by having two screens directly above my tablet for references, Discord or my stream chat.

I knew I would need a large table (Image credit: Petra ‘Tofusenshi’ Zemánková)

What makes my setup a bit more complicated is the streaming part. You have to fit in the lights, camera and a mic. I’ve redone and upgraded the arrangement a couple of times and I’m happy with how it looks now.

The only issue is that the lights tend to hit the tablet and then bounce back into my eyes. This can make me feel a bit tired. There’s also sound-absorbing foam running all over my walls to reduce any echo.

Curtains help turn this room into an absolute render cave, and also so that my neighbours don’t question the party lights that are triggered every time I get a new Twitch subscriber