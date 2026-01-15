As with any job or pursuit, the best results emerge from a well-prepared environment. Art is no exception: a home studio can be just as important to creators as paints and pencils. It should be more than just a space to set up one of the best drawing tablets; it should be an environment that inspires creativity.)

“Artists create their best work when they can do so in an environment that is comfortable, inviting, and practical,” says character designer and illustrator Nuri Durr. “We can spend hours in the same spot toiling away at our art, so it makes sense to customise and tailor our workspace to suit our needs and tastes.”

“A good setup is incredibly important when you work from home,” says illustrator and concept artist Anna Podedworna. “Spending eight hours a day in a chaotic or poorly optimised workspace can turn into a hellish experience very quickly. To avoid ending up hating my job, I can’t spend half of my waking hours in a distracting, ugly environment.”

Anna Podedworna’s studio benefits from easily manageable lighting and ventilation. “I get to create my art in warmth and darkness – like a mushroom.” (Image credit: Anna Podedworna)

Getting started

A personal art studio doesn’t have to be a dedicated building furnished with an array of inspiring knick-knacks or the latest monitor for artists. If artists are just starting out and working to a strict budget, even the most humble of spaces can yield effective results.

“To make a good home studio, you need a room you can close off from your living space,” says creature designer and illustrator Constantine Sekeris. “Being able to get away from your work will help you to have a good work-life balance, plus you will be able to miss work and therefore be excited to get back to it.

“The difference between a beginner and a more experienced artist is their tools and workflow. An experienced artist has a definitive process, which allows them to work smart with what they have. Meanwhile, a younger artist needs to learn how to get there and experiment with new tools.”

For Nuri, a small corner that you can work in comfortably is perfect for both beginners and seasoned professionals. “It doesn’t need to be flashy. It just needs to get the job done,” he explains.

“When I was starting out, that space was a dining room table. Later on I had a dedicated room with more space that allowed me to customise and decorate more. No matter how big or small the space is, the goal should always be to create a space that better facilitates the creative process.”

Nuri Durr’s studio is designed to suit both his digital and traditional work. (Image credit: Nuri Durr)

Digital vs traditional

By their very nature, digital and traditional artists have unique workflows. This is reflected in their studio setups, which need to cater to their different needs. Illustrator Chuck Grieb works across both media and has created separate spaces dedicated to each.

“Traditional media requires space and can be messy,” he reveals. “I find that the digital workstation requires less space and is less messy. An iPad alone can serve as a powerful and very portable digital art-making tool.