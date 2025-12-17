Making a living as an artist got harder in 2025, whether it was because of job losses in the creative industries or a reduced amount of work for freelancers due to the impact of generative AI.

Some artists are leaving their chosen industry entirely, but others are hanging in there and boosting their options by learning new tools and art styles. Artists who usually work in 2D are starting to learn 3D and looking at creative sectors like AR and VR. Some artists are even going back to traditional media as an antidote to high-tech overload.

In response to a changing landscape, artists are reshaping themselves by reaching out into new media, creative sectors and learning new skills for a new year. 2026 will be a time of expansion, as artists look for alternative ways to make an income from their work.

Read our guides to the best digital art software, best drawing tablets and best Blender tutorials if you would like to expand your skills, too. While learning new apps is daunting, many are actually free, so you can experiment.

Below, I cover the leading digital art trends for 2026, from colour palettes to pivoting to new media.

2D and 3D merges

(Image credit: Marvin Büte)

As 3D software has become faster and easier to use, and in the case of Blender, free, more and more 2D artists are taking advantage of it. Concept artists often find it faster to build scenes in 3D and paint over them, especially if they have to create images of the same place from multiple angles, or work with complex perspectives. It’s also useful when concepting something that eventually has to be built, such as a film set.

As well as helping with the technical aspects of image-making, artists are also using 3D software to great creative effect. New art styles are emerging as 2D artists apply their painting tools to 3D surfaces. This is particularly visible in the field of animation, where we’ve seen teams create unique art styles for animated films in recent years, from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and how 2D and 3D workflows are merged for Puss in Boots to some of the best animated films coming in 2026.

More accessible 3D apps, many are browser-based 3D apps, are emerging for 2D artists; apps like Womp, Adobe's Project Neo, and even Substance 3D is now free to use. The Substance 3D Viewer in Photoshop also makes using 3D objects easier for artists who have yet to try models.

Colour trends

(Image credit: Pantone)

Pantone recently unveiled their colour of the year for 2026 and it’s a shade of off-white they’re calling Cloud Dancer. The company has made a bunch of colour palettes with Cloud Dancer in them, and they’re fairly representative of the colour trends we can expect to see going into 2026. Many are a continuation of trends that have been around in fashion this year, and next year, we’re going to see them moving further into other kinds of visual design.

One palette is a selection of desaturated, pastel shades. Another, "Atmospheric", is similar to the so-called Mermaidcore aesthetic that’s based around the shimmery look of light as it’s reflected on water. Then there’s “Comfort Zone” too; this one is made of earthy, natural tones that evoke that sense of authenticity we’re all apparently hankering after. And “Tropic Tonalities” covers the hot pinks and shocking greens.