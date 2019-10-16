The best VR headsets for 2019

Looking to invest in one of the best VR headsets around? This guide is here to help. It took a while, but virtual reality is definitely here – and it's only going to get more popular. There's a wide range of VR headsets for designers and artists to get creative with.

Originally, the best VR headsets were PC-driven, tethered models such as the HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift. But recently, standalone headsets have been launching all over the place, and you'll find our pick of the best options included in this list.

As well as the obvious utility for gaming, VR looks set to become even bigger business in a range of industries, from film-making to architecture and medicine. If you want to start exploring this new form of 3D art , you'll need to choose the right hardware. Here are some of the best VR headsets around to help you decide which one is best for you.

Oculus Go

An affordable standalone VR headset

Quality screen

Comfortable

Won't overheat

Requires smartphone app to set up

The Oculus Go headset is much more affordable than most other standalone options. The screen is also good quality, it’s roomy and comfortable to wear, and it doesn’t overheat in the same way a phone-powered headset does, which is a definite advantage. Battery life is good too. The hand controller makes it easy to point and click to operate once the headset is set up – and all of these things mean it’s great for consumer use at home.

However, for something sold as standalone, it’s disappointing that you have to download the Oculus app to your own smartphone to set up the headset. This doesn’t help the user experience – and neither does the fact that the headset is so completely tied to the hand controller.

It’s easy to develop for, but there are a few clumsy aspects; for example, any apps that are side-loaded directly onto the device are hidden away in the very un-user-friendly ‘Unknown Sources’ section of the device library. It’s also surprising, given the similar design to the Rift, that the Go doesn’t have 6DOF capabilities.

Microsoft HoloLens

Perfect for AR experiences

Sensational build quality

Effective hands-free interaction

Great sound

Glitchy (for the time being)

An untethered holographic computer, the HoloLens overlays different CG elements onto the transparent screen in front of each eye to create real-looking 3D holograms. HoloLens is perfect for experiences that benefit from mixing the real world with the virtual – from seeing how a chair would look in your living room to highly empathetic social experiences, such as meeting a hero or figure from the news.

HoloLens can really read a room. Not only can it identify what an object is, it can tell what material it’s made from. It features 12 sensors including four environment-understanding cameras and four microphones, and includes spatial sound, gaze tracking, gesture input and voice support.

Sounds perfect then – if you can afford it. Sadly the HoloLens doesn't come cheap. Budget for a few thousand pounds if you really want this kit. At time of publish, the HoloLens 2 was just about to launch.

HTC VIVE

One of the very best VR headsets around

Awesome VR experience

Easy to operate

Enticing software partnerships

Requires high powered PC set-up

The HTC VIVE needs to be tethered to a powerful desktop GPU – but the result is the ability to create immersive, active VR. One huge benefit is the ability to move around space (a minimum of 2x1.5m is recommended by HTC). It works by using two sensors positioned in the corner of the room that track the whereabouts of the headset by sweeping with lasers.

The VIVE comes with two handheld controllers, meaning greater capability for menus, navigation and gesture recognition. The headset also sports a front-facing camera, giving designers the ability to build the real world into games or experiences. And if you feel like you'll need something even more powerful, try the duel OLED running HTC Vive Pro.

HTC VIVE Focus

A great wealth of content, but this headset won't suit everyone

Great content

Good speakers

Some focus problems

Uncomfortable for some

The HTC VIVE Focus is the standalone version of the HTC VIVE. It's striking, but tends to divide opinion in terms of looks – some like it, some think it looks like some kind of alien. It’s also not universally comfortable and we had some difficulties getting the screen to focus. But like all VR headsets, this will come down to personal comfort/preference.

Once it’s on, the headset is well balanced and it’s quick and easy to access great content – the undeniable advantage of its VR brand heritage. The in-built speakers are very good, and the controllers are simple to use. That said, we struggled to find a way to use the headset without the controller, which is irritating. Like all things VIVE, the visual quality is excellent and the tracking accurate. It’s got a load of exciting content that’s immediately available and will please its fanbase. It’s pricier than the Go, but we can see it having a strong future as a gaming console.

Oculus Rift

The best VR headset for price and experience

Comfortable to wear

Strong selection of content

Widely available

Seems to cause nausea in some

Much like the HTC Vive, the Oculus Rift requires a wired connection to a high-spec (and often very expensive) gaming PC, running Windows 7 or higher, but the payoff is the ability to create processing-heavy interactive experiences and games.

When it first launched, the Rift couldn’t do room-scale VR (so users had to sit, or stand still). But recent updates bringing in an additional low-latency constellation tracking system means users can now walk around – just be aware, not all users will have this capability.

The same applies to the newly launched Touch controllers, which need to be purchased separately to add greater interactivity. The Rift’s integrated VR audio system is excellent, and is widely considered to be better than its competitor, the HTC Vive.

Playstation VR

The best cheap VR headset

Cheaper than most

Ideal for gamers

Big focus on gaming

Too much light bleeding

A more affordable option than the HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR is tethered to a PS4 rather than an expensive PC gaming rig. That makes it the obvious launchpad into VR if you already own a PS4.

The downside of this is less power – and so potentially less immersion. The PlayStation Camera tracks nine light points on the headset so room-scale VR is technically possible, but as Sony has opted for one sensor instead of two, the tracking is not as good as on the HTC Vive.

Although, at present, PlayStation VR content is more gaming-focused, the headset’s huge sales figures makes it a serious proposition for the mass market. So if you have a PlayStation already and aren't completely sold on VR, then going for this model makes a nice affordable option by way of a convincer.

Samsung Gear VR

A great cheap VR headset to team up with your Samsung mobile devices

VR on a budget

Ideal companion to Samsung Galaxy

Light, comfortable fit

Lacks capabilities of competitors

Still a bit chunky

Powered by Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Gear VR effectively splits the phone screen in two to create 3D visuals, to offer affordable, wire-free virtual reality. Lacking the power of a high-spec PC, Gear VR is a natural home for 360-video (passive content) or semi-active experiences that require moving the head to hotspots, rather than hugely interactive projects.

Originally launched in 2013, the Gear VR is the go-to VR platform for many. It’s widely understood by the public and a large number of experiences already exist for it. This has been boosted by a partnership with Facebook, bringing the Oculus VR store to the platform.

And an upgraded headset has improved the size of the lenses to widen the field of view, making the Gear VR’s experiences feel more immersive than the original launch model. Not bad at all for the price.

Google Daydream View

A good way to dabble in VR on the cheap

Very cheap

Svelte design

Remote control included

Content is a little light as yet

Daydream View is Google VR platform, and it's not likely to be around too much longer. At time of writing, Google had announced it would be creasing to sell the Daydream View VR headset, although it would continues to support the app for existing users. So this review is mainly for reference.

We maintain that it's the most attractive VR headset on the market. But this isn't a case merely of style over substance – there's a lot to like about the search giant's effort and at an excellent price. The Google Daydream uses a phone to power your VR experience, but unlike Samsung’s 'walled-garden' Gear VR, is not exclusive to Google’s own Pixel phones – it also works with Samsung Galaxy handsets, LGs and a few others, although support hasn't been included in most of the newest headsets. The Daydream is best suited to passive (think 360-video and animation) and semi-active content.

The headset comes with a handheld controller for easier navigation than with the Samsung Gear VR’s on-headset buttons. The cheapest headset is fabric-covered and designed for comfort. There’s also not much content for Daydream, and given Google's current position with the device, it's now unlikely more will be added.

This article includes contributions from Adam Marshall, Laura Snoad and Jamie Currie.

