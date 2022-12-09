The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.

We know the PSVR 2 release date – 22 February 2023 – and we know the PlayStation VR 2 price – $549.99 / £529.99 – and you can read more in my guide 'PSVR 2: everything you need to know' as well as learning what developers think in our feature 'PlayStation VR 2 developer reactions'. You will need Sony's latest console to use a PSVR 2 headset and play the games on this list, read my PS5 review to find out why this games console is even better two years since it released.

Below are some of the best PSVR 2 games coming next year and they cover all sorts of game genres and art styles, including a return of some classic PlayStation franchises, horror games, shooters, and more. Some games, for example No Man's Sky will receive a free PSVR 2 upgrade while others will be paid-for. There really is something for everyone coming to PlayStation VR 2. If you're keen, you can pre-order a PSVR 2 at the PlayStation Direct Store (opens in new tab) but you'll need an account to register your interest.

The best PSVR 2 games coming soon

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Sony has yet to share the exact launch day lineup of games for PSVR 2 but we do know Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available, and likely the game every new PlayStation VR 2 owner needs to play. Below are the 10 most interesting games confirmed for PSVR 2.

01. Horizon Call of the Mountain The best PSVR 2 game for storyteling Specifications Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment Developer: Guerrilla Games Genre: Adventure Players: 1 Reasons to buy + Its a visual spectacle + A new entry in the Horizon series + A Sony exclusive

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first game by Firesprite Studios since Sony bought the dev and ear-marked it for virtual reality projects. Firesprite released one of PSVR's best games, The Persistence, and is made up for former WipEout developers. Given the studio's pedigree I'm sure this will be one of the best PSVR 2 games at launch.

Co-developed with Horizon creator Guerrilla Games Horizon Call of the Mountain is set to be PSVR 2's debut game. It's story-driven adventure in first-person featuring new characters to the Horizon universe and promises a new level of world interaction. The seven-hour campaign features breathtaking visual detail and Sony's keen eye for storytelling, and it will easily be one of the best PlayStation VR 2's games you'll play in 2023.

02. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge The best PSVR 2 game for Star Wars fans Specifications Publisher: Disney Electronic Content Developer: ILMXLAB Genre: Adventure Players: 1 Reasons to buy + Fantastic VR storytelling + Star Wars comes alive + Multiple games in one

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is the latest VR game currently being enjoyed by users of Meta Oculus 2 and other PC VR headsets. While PlayStation has had versions of Star Wars: Squadrons and Vader Immortal on PSVR, this story-led adventure has remained absent from PlayStation… until PSVR 2 launches in 2023.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is a neat set of stories framed around a tight yet functional first-person shooter mechanic. Particular attention has been paid to character performances, and the tales put you in a variety of Star Wars situations. It came into its own with the Last Call DLC last year, so PSVR2’s release on 22 February would be the perfect time to release it all as a single Force-packed package.

03. Moss & Moss Book II The best PSVR 2 game for adorable characters Specifications Publisher: Polyarc Developer: Polyarc Genre: Adventure, puzzles Players: 1 Reasons to buy + New PSVR 2 control scheme + Two games in one package

These two games are already available on PSVR and developer Polyarc has revealed both will be released as PSVR 2 upgrades together at launch. These will be the same games but enhanced to make use of the new technology such as haptic feedback and a reworked control scheme that takes advantage of the new dual PSVR 2 controller setup.

The games have some graphics tweaks too, but overall the same charming gameplay loved on PSVR is returning. The game takes place inside a storybook and has you guiding and helping a mouse called Moss by solving puzzles and interacting with the world. It's a beautifully animated adventure with a sense of scale that takes full advantage of virtual reality.

04. Resident Evil Village The best PSVR 2 game for horror fans Specifications Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Genre: Horror Players: TBC Today's Best Deals View at Eneba US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at GamersGate (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Beautiful graphics technology + PS5 gameplay in VR

To date Resident Evil Village is one of the most complete games yet seen running on PlayStation VR 2. The is already available on PS5 but this virtual reality version gets you closer to the world of Lady Dimitrescu, werewolves, vampires and other foul creatures.

Played in PSVR 2 Resident Evil Village is a visual treat. The ornate castle interiors demand you stop and admire the work put in by Capcom's artists and the whole thing runs smoothly and fast. The lighting picks out the texture detail and the game really demonstrates the clarity of PSVR 2's OLED display and HDR. This is not just technically impressive, but makes the horror of RE Village even more pronounced.

05. Resident Evil 4 The best PSVR 2 game for retro gamers Specifications Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Genre: Horror Players: TBC Today's Best Deals View at GamersGate (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Green Man Gaming (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The PS5 remake on PSVR 2 + Tense horde combat in VR

We’ve long said that Resident Evil VII’s PSVR mode was one of the best ways to play the game (and one of the scariest experiences you could have). A shame, then, that the similar take on Resi 4 isn’t possible on the original hardware – but PSVR 2 owners will be pleased Resi 4 will be on the new hardware.

As you become Leon Kennedy, the hordes of Las Plagas move up close and personal as you fend them off. Resident Evil 4 is already available on Meta Quest 2 but this edition is the remake that's also heading to PS5 next year, so expect improved textures, lighting and animation.

06. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR The best PSVR 2 game for arcade shooting Specifications Publisher: Supermassive Games Developer: Supermassive Games Genre: Shooter Players: TBC Reasons to buy + Slick arcade shooting gameplay + Atmospheric world design

UK developer Supermassive Games has built a reputation for atmospheric horror games and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is its PSVR 2 spin-off from the The Dark Pictures anthology series that has been releasing periodically on PS4 and PS5. Unlike the main game, which are choice-driven adventures, this is an on-rails shooter akin to the studio's Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. These kinds of games can feel like a throwback to arcade cabinets of old, but actually in virtual reality the format works really nicely.

Promising 'nightmarish and horrifying' branching paths based in settings from the anthology – a ghost ship, 17th century witch trials and desert cave demons – this could be a thriller. It'll also make full use of all PSVR 2's tech to bring it to life, including headset rumble, haptic feedback and tension in the adapative triggers to bring these nightmares to life.

07. Crossfire: Sierra Squad The best PSVR 2 game for co-op shooting Specifications Publisher: Smilegate Developer: Smilegate Genre: Shooter Players: TBC Reasons to buy + Inventive use of PSVR 2 controllers + Lots of game modes and features + Fast and chaotic gameplay

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is a new VR game from developer Smilegate, and promises to make full use of all the new features PlayStation VR 2 has to offer, for example the PSVR 2 controller sensors enable you to make finger gesture commands the AI understands and responds to in real time.

This is a first-person shooter built around fast-paced combat and team work make full use of PSVR 2 to bring the action to life in new and intriguing ways. While the developer is renowned for its realistic AI-based shooter Crossfire, this VR spin adds an arcade mode and 60 campaign missions as well as solo and co-op gameplay.

08. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution The best PSVR 2 game for open world survival Specifications Publisher: Skydance Interactive Developer: Skydance Interactive Genre: Survival Players: TBC Reasons to buy + A rich and detailed open world + An involved gameplay loop

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution is the sequel to one of PSVR's best and most popular games. What impresses about Skydance Interactive's VR game series is that this is a 'proper' game that happens to be in VR and not the kind of short-form experience many VR games tend to be. With this in mind, the sequel is ideal for PSVR 2.

This sequel offers a zombie-ravished New Orleans survival sandbox to explore and pick for loot. Rival gangs as well as zombies inhabit the world and you'll need to decide when and how to fight. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution features plenty of explorable buildings, weapons and items to craft and the kind of emergent gameplay usually found outside of VR. As a bonus PSVR 2 owners will be able to pick up this new game and its precursor together in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Tourist Edition.

09. Cosmonious High The best PSVR 2 game for puzzles Specifications Publisher: Owlchemy Labs Developer: Owlchemy Labs Genre: Puzzle Players: TBC Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A complex and fun VR world + Vibrant visual design + An award-winning developer

Cosmonious High is the latest VR game from the award-winning team behind Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator on PSVR. This is an all-new PSVR 2 game that follows the adventures of a transforming alien that crash lands in Cosmonious High and must fix the school's problems to leave. Like previous games from this studio Cosmonious High is built around the interactions virtual reality offers… and fun.

To make the most of PlayStation VR 2 the game will feature 4K rendering at 90fps, real-time shadows are used to make the world feel alive, and PS VR2 Sense controllers and headset feedback enable you to feel the world of Cosmonious High. An interesting feature is the PSVR 2's eye tracking tech means the headset even tracks when you blink – not ideal for taking perfect school photos.

10. The Light Brigade The best PSVR 2 game for puzzles Specifications Publisher: Funktronic Lab Developer: Funktronic Lab Genre: Roguelike Players: TBC Reasons to buy + Lovely blend of magic and machine guns + Physics-based combat

The Light Brigade is a first-person shooter that mixes a roguelike structure (dungeon-crawling role-player gameplay) in with its combat and exploration and places it all in a fantasy realm where bullets mix with black magic. This PSVR 2 game has an unusual mix of gameplay and a clean and stylised art direction that sets it apart.

PSVR 2 is used to give the gunplay a unique physics-based realism, with different weapons handling and feeling completely differently. Likewise you'll be able to learn magic spells and abilities that will fell unique on the PSVR 2 controllers. The Sunken World in which The Light Brigade is set features a variety of environments, so there's reason to explore. And if you die, it all begins again.

The best PSVR 2 games: frequent questions

(Image credit: SCEE)

What games are confirmed for PSVR 2? Aside from those on our main top 10 list, PSVR 2 has a number of other interesting games planned for launch day. These include, After the Fall, Among Us, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue., Cities VR: Enhanced Edition, Demeo and a PSVR 2 upgrade for No Man's Sky.

Will PSVR games work on PSVR 2? Sadly, no. The new PlayStation VR 2 hardware is so advanced with features such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and dual PSVR 2 controllers as standard, older games aren't compatible. When PS5 launched Sony offered free upgrades to some of the more popular PS4 games, so here's hoping the same is true of PSVR 2. It's also worth noting some games will have free upgrade editions, such as No Man's Sky.

When will PSVR 2 release? PSVR 2 will release 22 February 2023. There are two skews set for release, the basic PSVR 2 headset and the PSVR 2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle.

Will PSVR 2 need a camera? No, it won't. Unlike PSVR the new PSVR 2 has four cameras built into front of the headset that scan and update the device with room data in real time. A passthrough mode also enables you to see out of the headset at your room. The new PSVR 2 controllers also include sensors to enable the headset to know where you are.

What is the difference between PSVR and PSVR 2? The new PSVR 2 headset features HDR, 4K OLED displays, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, foveate rendering, eye-tracking, new PSVR 2 controllers come as standard so the old PS Move controllers from the PS3 era are gone… basically it's new, next-gen VR hardware for PS5.

Do I need a PS5 to run PSVR 2? Yes, Sony's new PSVR 2 headset is a next-gen VR system that uses the power of PlayStation 5 to run its games and experiences. PSVR 2 simply wouldn't run in the older PS4 technology.

Read more: