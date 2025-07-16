PlayStation has up to 90% off for its summer sale - these are the 8 games I recommend
It all starts today, with offers ending on August 13th.
If you didn't manage to bag any game deals over Prime Day (let's be honest, this year was a bit underwhelming, wasn't it?), then don't worry – as PlayStation's summer sale has kicked off today in the US and UK, which is perfect timing if you ask me.
I've been looking for something new to play this Summer, and found some top deals on digital titles that have been on my wishlist since I first bought my PlayStation 5 console back in 2022. These include Star Wars Jedi Survivor (80% off), Sonic X Shadow Generations (40% off), and Spider-Man 2 (with 43% off).
If you also own a PlayStation 5 (one of the best game consoles on the market), then I highly recommend Split Fiction. My fiancé and I have just started playing it together, and we're absolutely hooked. There are no deals yet on this game, sadly, but I'll keep my eyes peeled. Prefer nostalgia? Take a look at our roundup of the best retro game consoles.
This is a record low price on this game in the US, as previously we've only seen it fall to as low as $29.99. New FIFA (or EA FC, should I say) games usually come out in September, so this could explain the sudden price drop. Either way, I'm not complaining about this deal.
UK Deal - £14.69 from PlayStation Store
In this galactic sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order (below), the story of Cal Kestis continues and picks up five years after the events of the previous game. Face new and old threats, as one of the last surviving Jedi Knights.
Deal ends: July 30th.
Love Star Wars? Me too. This single-player action-adventure game is set in the galactic universe and introduces a young Jedi on a mission to fight the threat of the dark side. What more could you want?
I have a confession – I've never played Red Dead Redemption. Yes, I guess you could say I have been living under a rock, sure. But it's been on my wishlist for a while, and I'm so glad that it's on sale, so I can finally play this award-winning wild west outlaw adventure.
UK Deal - £14.99 at PlayStation Store
Both modern and classic variations of Sonic team up in this super fun title. Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign with never-before-seen abilities while fighting Black Doom, or play as Sonic in a time-travelling adventure to erase past defeats and rewrite history. Nostalgia seekers will love this Sonic Generations remaster.
UK Deal - £26.99 at PlayStation Store
You might recognise the protagonist of this post-apocalyptic action adventure game, where the world of the living and the dead have merged. Sam Porter Bridges is played by famous Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, and is one of the main reasons I've been dying to finally play this game (and its newest sequel).
UK Deal - £24.99 from PlayStation Store
This might not seem like as huge of a discount as other titles above, but this game has been on my wishlist since its release, and this is the most that I've seen the price budge on it yet. It's also not until recently that we've seen it fall to under £40 in the UK. This is the third instalment in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, a sequel to the original Spider-Man game, with a tie-in to Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well.
UK Deal - £43.39 at PlayStation Store
Yep, another Star Wars game. But this one came way before the Jedi franchise (released in 2017) and instead focuses more on the action by letting you rush through waves of enemies as a trooper or Jedi in a jungle canopy or Starkiller Base. Online play is optional (PS Plus required) or can be played co-op.
UK Deal - £4.49 from PlayStation Store
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1