If you didn't manage to bag any game deals over Prime Day (let's be honest, this year was a bit underwhelming, wasn't it?), then don't worry – as PlayStation's summer sale has kicked off today in the US and UK, which is perfect timing if you ask me.

I've been looking for something new to play this Summer, and found some top deals on digital titles that have been on my wishlist since I first bought my PlayStation 5 console back in 2022. These include Star Wars Jedi Survivor (80% off), Sonic X Shadow Generations (40% off), and Spider-Man 2 (with 43% off).

If you also own a PlayStation 5 (one of the best game consoles on the market), then I highly recommend Split Fiction. My fiancé and I have just started playing it together, and we're absolutely hooked. There are no deals yet on this game, sadly, but I'll keep my eyes peeled. Prefer nostalgia? Take a look at our roundup of the best retro game consoles.

UK deal Save 80% Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was £69.99 now £13.99 at store.playstation.com In this galactic sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order (below), the story of Cal Kestis continues and picks up five years after the events of the previous game. Face new and old threats, as one of the last surviving Jedi Knights. Deal ends: July 30th.

US deal Save 75% Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $39.99 now $9.99 at store.playstation.com Love Star Wars? Me too. This single-player action-adventure game is set in the galactic universe and introduces a young Jedi on a mission to fight the threat of the dark side. What more could you want?

Save 40% Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $29.99 at store.playstation.com Both modern and classic variations of Sonic team up in this super fun title. Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign with never-before-seen abilities while fighting Black Doom, or play as Sonic in a time-travelling adventure to erase past defeats and rewrite history. Nostalgia seekers will love this Sonic Generations remaster. UK Deal - £26.99 at PlayStation Store

Save 43% Marvel's Spider-Man 2 : was $69.99 now $39.89 at store.playstation.com This might not seem like as huge of a discount as other titles above, but this game has been on my wishlist since its release, and this is the most that I've seen the price budge on it yet. It's also not until recently that we've seen it fall to under £40 in the UK. This is the third instalment in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, a sequel to the original Spider-Man game, with a tie-in to Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well. UK Deal - £43.39 at PlayStation Store