PlayStation has up to 90% off for its summer sale - these are the 8 games I recommend

Deals
By published

It all starts today, with offers ending on August 13th.

ps5 game deals
(Image credit: PlayStation / Sega / Amazon)

If you didn't manage to bag any game deals over Prime Day (let's be honest, this year was a bit underwhelming, wasn't it?), then don't worry – as PlayStation's summer sale has kicked off today in the US and UK, which is perfect timing if you ask me.

I've been looking for something new to play this Summer, and found some top deals on digital titles that have been on my wishlist since I first bought my PlayStation 5 console back in 2022. These include Star Wars Jedi Survivor (80% off), Sonic X Shadow Generations (40% off), and Spider-Man 2 (with 43% off).

EA SPORTS FC 25
Save 79%
EA SPORTS FC 25 : was $69.99 now $14.69 at store.playstation.com

This is a record low price on this game in the US, as previously we've only seen it fall to as low as $29.99. New FIFA (or EA FC, should I say) games usually come out in September, so this could explain the sudden price drop. Either way, I'm not complaining about this deal.

UK Deal - £14.69 from PlayStation Store

View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
UK deal
Save 80%
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was £69.99 now £13.99 at store.playstation.com

In this galactic sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order (below), the story of Cal Kestis continues and picks up five years after the events of the previous game. Face new and old threats, as one of the last surviving Jedi Knights.

Deal ends: July 30th.

View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
US deal
Save 75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $39.99 now $9.99 at store.playstation.com

Love Star Wars? Me too. This single-player action-adventure game is set in the galactic universe and introduces a young Jedi on a mission to fight the threat of the dark side. What more could you want?

View Deal
Read Dead Redemption 2
Save 75%
Read Dead Redemption 2: was $59.99 now $14.99 at store.playstation.com

I have a confession – I've never played Red Dead Redemption. Yes, I guess you could say I have been living under a rock, sure. But it's been on my wishlist for a while, and I'm so glad that it's on sale, so I can finally play this award-winning wild west outlaw adventure.

UK Deal - £14.99 at PlayStation Store

View Deal
Sonic X Shadow Generations
Save 40%
Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49.99 now $29.99 at store.playstation.com

Both modern and classic variations of Sonic team up in this super fun title. Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign with never-before-seen abilities while fighting Black Doom, or play as Sonic in a time-travelling adventure to erase past defeats and rewrite history. Nostalgia seekers will love this Sonic Generations remaster.

UK Deal - £26.99 at PlayStation Store

View Deal
Death Stranding (Director's Cut) Deluxe Edition
Save 50%
Death Stranding (Director's Cut) Deluxe Edition: was $59.99 now $29.99 at store.playstation.com

You might recognise the protagonist of this post-apocalyptic action adventure game, where the world of the living and the dead have merged. Sam Porter Bridges is played by famous Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, and is one of the main reasons I've been dying to finally play this game (and its newest sequel).

UK Deal - £24.99 from PlayStation Store

View Deal
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Save 43%
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 : was $69.99 now $39.89 at store.playstation.com

This might not seem like as huge of a discount as other titles above, but this game has been on my wishlist since its release, and this is the most that I've seen the price budge on it yet. It's also not until recently that we've seen it fall to under £40 in the UK. This is the third instalment in the Marvel's Spider-Man series, a sequel to the original Spider-Man game, with a tie-in to Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well.

UK Deal - £43.39 at PlayStation Store

View Deal
Star Wars Battlefront II
US deal
Save 75%
Star Wars Battlefront II: was $19.99 now $4.99 at store.playstation.com

Yep, another Star Wars game. But this one came way before the Jedi franchise (released in 2017) and instead focuses more on the action by letting you rush through waves of enemies as a trooper or Jedi in a jungle canopy or Starkiller Base. Online play is optional (PS Plus required) or can be played co-op.

UK Deal - £4.49 from PlayStation Store

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1