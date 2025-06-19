Recommended reading

Amazon is giving out free PC games (for no apparent reason)

There are some great options too, from Tomb Raider to Saints Row.

You may have heard the news about Amazon Prime Day spanning across 4 days next month (the longest period in Prime Day history, from 8-11 July,), but despite the fact that we're still a few weeks away yet – Amazon is dishing out free PC games to Prime members right now for no apparent reason. It's definitely odd, though you won't catch me complaining, considering I own several of the best retro game consoles and I can't get enough of the nostalgia from classic titles.

To redeem these free games, you need to head over to Prime Gaming and sign in with your Amazon account. You'll then be met with the option to claim multiple codes for several titles, including Star Wars: Rebellion, the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection, and Saints Row 2, to name just a few.

