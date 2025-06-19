Amazon is giving out free PC games (for no apparent reason)
There are some great options too, from Tomb Raider to Saints Row.
You may have heard the news about Amazon Prime Day spanning across 4 days next month (the longest period in Prime Day history, from 8-11 July,), but despite the fact that we're still a few weeks away yet – Amazon is dishing out free PC games to Prime members right now for no apparent reason. It's definitely odd, though you won't catch me complaining, considering I own several of the best retro game consoles and I can't get enough of the nostalgia from classic titles.
To redeem these free games, you need to head over to Prime Gaming and sign in with your Amazon account. You'll then be met with the option to claim multiple codes for several titles, including Star Wars: Rebellion, the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection, and Saints Row 2, to name just a few.
You'll also need to sign in or create an account with GOC, a digital storefront and distribution platform (kind of like Steam) to claim these free games, which will be added to your GOC account where you can proceed to download and install them onto your gaming laptop or PC.
If you don't have hardware capable enough to run these games, check out our picks of the best laptops for game development. Don't have Amazon Prime either? You can get a 30-day free trial before Prime kicks off.
The full list of PC games up for grabs in Amazon's generous yet suspicious handout includes:
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Mafia III (Definitive Edition)
- Toem
- Golf with your friends
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- FATE
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Station to Station
- Dungeon of the Endless (Definitive Edition)
There are a ton of other cloud-based games that Prime members have free access to via Amazon Luna. These games can be played without the need for a PC or gaming laptop, and are streamed directly from the Luna cloud service to your device (including phones, tablets, and even your TV).
I personally prefer to use one of the best game consoles on the market when it comes to longer gaming sessions, though sometimes, there's nothing better than gaming from the comfort of the sofa. Get prepped for the biggest Prime Day sale yet and make sure you're a Prime Member ahead of July 8th.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1