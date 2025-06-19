You may have heard the news about Amazon Prime Day spanning across 4 days next month (the longest period in Prime Day history, from 8-11 July,), but despite the fact that we're still a few weeks away yet – Amazon is dishing out free PC games to Prime members right now for no apparent reason. It's definitely odd, though you won't catch me complaining, considering I own several of the best retro game consoles and I can't get enough of the nostalgia from classic titles.

To redeem these free games, you need to head over to Prime Gaming and sign in with your Amazon account. You'll then be met with the option to claim multiple codes for several titles, including Star Wars: Rebellion, the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection, and Saints Row 2, to name just a few.

You'll also need to sign in or create an account with GOC, a digital storefront and distribution platform (kind of like Steam) to claim these free games, which will be added to your GOC account where you can proceed to download and install them onto your gaming laptop or PC.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: GOC)

If you don't have hardware capable enough to run these games, check out our picks of the best laptops for game development. Don't have Amazon Prime either? You can get a 30-day free trial before Prime kicks off.

The full list of PC games up for grabs in Amazon's generous yet suspicious handout includes:

Star Wars: Rebellion

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Saints Row 2

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Mafia III (Definitive Edition)

Toem

Golf with your friends

Thief II: The Metal Age

Mordheim: City of the Damned

FATE

Gamedec - Definitive Edition

Station to Station

Dungeon of the Endless (Definitive Edition)

There are a ton of other cloud-based games that Prime members have free access to via Amazon Luna. These games can be played without the need for a PC or gaming laptop, and are streamed directly from the Luna cloud service to your device (including phones, tablets, and even your TV).

I personally prefer to use one of the best game consoles on the market when it comes to longer gaming sessions, though sometimes, there's nothing better than gaming from the comfort of the sofa. Get prepped for the biggest Prime Day sale yet and make sure you're a Prime Member ahead of July 8th.