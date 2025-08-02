We've seen some wild brand collabs over the years, but perhaps not one quite as kitsch as this kawaii Monopoly board.

Following his recent appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego to celebrate Tokidoki's 20th anniversary, the Italian artist and designer Simone Legno has put his brand's stamp on the classic real estate investing game. What could be better to teach kids the fun of capitalism?

Monopoly: tokidoki Edition swaps London streets for Tokidoki zones with Simone's trademark bright and psychedelic anime-inspired art style. The traditional sculpted counters like the top hat, dog and iron make way for the characters Adios, Donutella, Mozzarella, Sirena, Stellina and Cactus Dog.

Meanwhile, the Chance and Community Chest cards have been replaced by 'Blind Box' and 'Tokidoki' cards. Flick through the images in Simone's Instagram post above to check out the cute custom Tokidoki money.

Simone has worked with the likes of Marvel, Hello Kitty and Barbie before. And There have been lots of brand collab variants on the Monopoly board over the years, but this might be the most fun. Monopoly: tokidoki Edition is available on Amazon for $44.99.