Tokidoki's Kawaii Monopoly board design is the kitschest thing you'll see today

The artwork is on the money.

We've seen some wild brand collabs over the years, but perhaps not one quite as kitsch as this kawaii Monopoly board.

Following his recent appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego to celebrate Tokidoki's 20th anniversary, the Italian artist and designer Simone Legno has put his brand's stamp on the classic real estate investing game. What could be better to teach kids the fun of capitalism?

