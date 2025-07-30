I never expected to fall in love with a tiny fridge, but here we are
Yours for a cool £149.
I really didn't expect to end up writing about fridges so much this month. Back when Prime Day was still a thing, I found myself searching, nay, praying for a deal on a tiny retro Smeg fridge for my tiny new cottage/Hobbit house. Spoiler alert: I was unsuccessful. While those things look beautiful, they also cost, er, a lot. Like, £999 a lot. But fear not – there is a happy ending to the riveting refrigerator romp!
I am here to tell you that Smeg dupes are out there – and they're tiny in both size and price. I ended up spotting a lovely cream option from a brand I'd never heard of – Montpellier. At £149, down from £199, at Currys, it was cheap enough to give it a try. And it's been brilliant. It's quiet, cold and it's ended up fitting on top of the kitchen counter, leaving precious extra space for a dishwasher. Get ready for my next post on choosing a dishwasher, then.
This 84 litre Montpellier fridge freezer adds a bit of retro 50s style to your kitchen. Its undercounter design makes it a great choice for smaller kitchens, and the 25 litre freezer offers ample freezing space too. It's small, it's quiet, and it's cheap.
Montpellier products don't appear to be available in the US, but fear not, fridge fans! I've found this dupe (which I guess makes it a dupe of a dupe?) featuring an identical design from, er, Anypro. And it's on offer too at Amazon in the US, down from $210 to $185.
The double-door fridge with freezer comes with 1.1 Cu.Ft of freezer compartment and 2.1 Cu.Ft of refrigerator compartment. Extra large space to store your favourite foods and fine partitioning, the upper layer is quick-frozen, and the lower layer is fresh-keeping.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq.
