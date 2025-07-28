I've just come back from a holiday to Greece where there was a heatwave. Yes, it was delightful, yes I was so lucky to be there. But my 3 and 7 year old children found it ever-so-slightly overwhelming at times so we had to retreat inside. Being a modern day parent, I'm constantly worrying about the overuse of screen time and there are only so many books and games we can take. Respite came from an unlikely source – these LCD drawing tablets that currently cost around $8 for two (they're usually a tad pricier at $13).

I bought these thinking they would entertain them for 10 minutes or so, which I will take at this price. But they are so unbelievably satisfying to use, and make rainbow-hued marks that disappear at the touch of a button. And perhaps the best part is you can lock the screen after you've finished the drawing so a creation can't be rubbed away by accident. (If you want a grown up version, see our list of the best drawing tablets.) FYI: Mine are extremely well loved, and used and so are a bit battered – as you can see in the picture!

SOOOO Writing Tablet for Kids: was $14.99 now $9.99 at Amazon A two pack of LCD drawing tablets, ideal for doodling and drawing. Comes with pens (not usually attached to the tablet as in my picture, I have a thingy to join them up). There's a wipe button and a lock button. And comes with batteries!

There are actually loads of variations on the same type of LCD tablet on Amazon, with some slightly fancier versions that are currently on sale (think dinosaur-themed frame, slightly thicker moulding etc). Some also come in multi-packs of 4, 12 or even 64 (perfect for teachers).

I really recommend grabbing a couple of these for the summer holidays, whether or not you're going away. It's a wonderfully low-fi way of entertaining the children creatively, and you'll be surprised at how much mileage you get out of them.

