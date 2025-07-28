This $7 kids' drawing tablet saved my family holiday (and it's now got 43% off)

An LCD screen they drew on for hours, and it's so cheap!

I've just come back from a holiday to Greece where there was a heatwave. Yes, it was delightful, yes I was so lucky to be there. But my 3 and 7 year old children found it ever-so-slightly overwhelming at times so we had to retreat inside. Being a modern day parent, I'm constantly worrying about the overuse of screen time and there are only so many books and games we can take. Respite came from an unlikely source – these LCD drawing tablets that currently cost around $8 for two (they're usually a tad pricier at $13).

I bought these thinking they would entertain them for 10 minutes or so, which I will take at this price. But they are so unbelievably satisfying to use, and make rainbow-hued marks that disappear at the touch of a button. And perhaps the best part is you can lock the screen after you've finished the drawing so a creation can't be rubbed away by accident. (If you want a grown up version, see our list of the best drawing tablets.) FYI: Mine are extremely well loved, and used and so are a bit battered – as you can see in the picture!

