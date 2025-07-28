Houdini shares free workflows for game assets from Project Elderwood demo

With its flexible node-based procedural approach, Houdini retains a strong place in our pick of the best 3D Modelling software. It's highly regarded for CG work, and now we have new pipelines to make things easier.
SideFX has released guides to the tools it developed for its latest tech demo, Project Elderwood. They include a scalable cliff-generation pipeline and a tool for converting low-poly blockout meshes into detailed ruined assets (also see our guide to the best render software).
The Project Elderwood tech demo highlights procedural workflows for creating game content using Houdini and Unreal, with an emphasis on the Natsura plug-in's capabilities to generate rich vegetation for adventure games. Highlights include advanced modeling and texturing tools, with Houdini creating foliage assets through procedural techniques
the Cliffs pipeline provides fast iteration and flexible art direction with little or no simulation using the inflate node released in Houdini 20.5, as well as Houdini's cluster sop. Also released is a tutorial for Ruinify, a tool for converting low-poly blockout meshes into detailed ruined assets.
There's also a beginner tutorial on how to create tiling materials from raw high-poly photogrammetry meshes using Copernicus. This looks at using your own photos, generating a scan, bringing the results into Houdini, and learning to build your own 'make it tile' function, as well as your own 'hsv equalize', 'clone stamp' and more.
You can view the tutorials and find a link to download the Unreal files at the SideFX website. For Natsura, you'll need to request early access to the beta.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
