Houdini shares free workflows for game assets from Project Elderwood demo

Check out the new cliff-generation pipeline and a tool for creating ruins.

With its flexible node-based procedural approach, Houdini retains a strong place in our pick of the best 3D Modelling software. It's highly regarded for CG work, and now we have new pipelines to make things easier.

SideFX has released guides to the tools it developed for its latest tech demo, Project Elderwood. They include a scalable cliff-generation pipeline and a tool for converting low-poly blockout meshes into detailed ruined assets (also see our guide to the best render software).

