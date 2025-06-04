Recommended reading

MetaHuman just broke free from Unreal Engine 5 – why everyone can now create lifelike characters

Epic Games' cutting edge creation and animation toolkit is now available to all.

At Unreal State of Unreal 2025 Epic Games revealed its impressive MetaHumans tech is no longer Unreal Engine-exclusive and tethered to Unreal Engine 5. A new licensing update announced at Unreal Fest in Orlando has opened the door to use MetaHumans in other 3D modelling software or creative apps, including Blender and Maya.

The FAB marketplace (read our report on FAB for details) is now packed with MetaHuman-compatible outfits, hair grooms and accessories ready for drag-and-drop use. You can also sell your MetaHuman content directly on FAB or third-party marketplaces.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

