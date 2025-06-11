Recommended reading

Fortnite's creative future involves AI tools, big ideas and "plumbing", Epic Games' Saxs Persson tells me

Features
By published

How Fortnite is becoming a "catalyst for creativity".

Fortnite isn't just a video game anymore. The release of Unreal Editor for Fortnite in 2023 set the game on a new course that its fans have eagerly embraced. Whatever you call it, whether it's the metaverse or a creative sandbox, Fortnite has a growing ecosystem of features designed to enable everyone to let there imaginations free, and perhaps make money. It's why Fortnite has been viewed as a gateway to the creator economy.

Fortnite is now a proving ground for what the future of interactive entertainment might look like, with games like Moontopia releasing and at this year's State of Unreal Epic shared Fortnite (UEFN) has paid out $722 million to third-party creators. At the centre of this shift is Saxs Persson, Epic Games’ Executive Vice President and one of the key architects shaping Fortnite’s transformation from an online game and into a full-fledged creative platform.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.