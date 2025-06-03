Recommended reading

The seven new features and upgrades you need to know.

Unreal Engine 5.6; images from a game engine
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Engine 5.6 has landed, and this isn’t just another dot release, it feels like big step forward. Beginning with a deep dive into The Witcher 4, which showcased the top features, it's clear this update release is setting the scene for new ways to work. If you’re building vast, gorgeous open worlds, animating MetaHumans with finesse, or just want to spend less time on back-and-forth workflow headaches, this update is your update.

Here at Unreal Fest Orlando, and after much speculation of what Unreal Engine 5.6 could be, it came out, and people here are impressed and eager to test out the new features and upgrades. It’s clear Epic’s latest push is all about working faster, building smarter and creating bigger.

