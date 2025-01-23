What will we see in Unreal Engine 5.6?

News
By
published

Everything we expect from the next updates to Epic Games' engine.

An image showing production in Unreal Engine 5.5
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Engine 5.5 was released back in November providing notable improvements in rendering, the animator rig, mobile game development and VR scouting and the introduction of MegaLights in Lumen. Game developers and VFX artists will now be wondering what next, and everyone has their own list of wants for Unreal Engine 5.6.

There's no official news yet on Unreal Engine 5.6 or when it will be released. But based on past release cycles, we expect the next update at some point in the first half of 2025. And the UE roadmap provided by technical director Arjan Brussee at the Unreal Fest in Seattle in September provides some insights into what might be coming.

Image 1 of 3
Epic Games slide on the future of Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Epic Games)
Image 1 of 5
Epic Games slide on the future of Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles