Nintendo's Joy-Cons 2 are pretty nifty. They're now magnetic, and the mouse mode capability is perfect for the newly release Mario Paint on Switch Online. But one fan has found a completely unexpected novel use for the Switch 2 controllers.

An inventive gamer has created a DIY snack holder to the console. Behold the Gamifries, a 3D-printed gem that should perhaps join our list of the best Switch 2 accessories.

I have to admit, I've never thought, 'if only the JoyCons could hold my fries'. I'm also a little worried about the grease, but I have to admire the ingenuity and execution of this open-source invention, which is the work of a creator who goes by the name of user7R135.

"For generations (of consoles), gamers have found themselves engrossed in game and tragically neglectful of their fries," the creator says. "How many of us have had our fries stolen while we tried to beat our high score?"

But now you need never choose between eating fries or gaming again. GamiFries comes in two flavours: controller and Handheld. And it's proving to be so popular that some are asking for a version of the original Switch (and for a large fries).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: user7R135) (Image credit: user7R135)

You can download the 3D file to print from Bambu lab's Maker World site. All you need is one of the best 3D printers, 120g of red PLA filament, magnets and superglue.

I should point out that this accessory does not have official approval from either Nintendo or McDonald's, but it does remind me of some of the weirdest game consoles we've seen like the Chicken McNugget console and the KFConsole.