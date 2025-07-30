This ridiculous Nintendo Switch 2 accessory holds fries – and I'm loving it

You can print your own at home.

A 3D-printed Nintendo Switch 2 accessory that holds fries
(Image credit: user7R135)

Nintendo's Joy-Cons 2 are pretty nifty. They're now magnetic, and the mouse mode capability is perfect for the newly release Mario Paint on Switch Online. But one fan has found a completely unexpected novel use for the Switch 2 controllers.

An inventive gamer has created a DIY snack holder to the console. Behold the Gamifries, a 3D-printed gem that should perhaps join our list of the best Switch 2 accessories.

Image 1 of 2
A 3D-printed Nintendo Switch 2 accessory that holds fries
(Image credit: user7R135)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

