Yesterday was officially launch day for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console, and while I've been sharing my excitement over what is no doubt set to be the biggest console release of the year, I still haven't bought a Switch 2 for myself yet, and I'm going to share why.

It's not about the price – although I do think some of these new Switch 2 game prices are extortionate. It's also not about stock, despite all of the setbacks, shortages, and stock fluctuations that Nintendo fans have been experiencing. And it's not about the games either, while there haven't been any new game announcements that have truly excited me, I'm still eager to try out titles like Mario Kart World, and I'll 100% be getting Pokémon Legends: Z-A too.

Though I can afford to get a Switch 2 console right now if I really wanted to, the reason I'm holding off is maybe a bit of a gamble. I keep telling myself that it's best to wait, but I've already purchased some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories in preparation, and the delivery box for the Switch 2 Piranha Plant is currently staring me in the face. This might be harder than I thought.

Do you remember when the OG Nintendo Switch console released in 2017? I couldn't afford to get one right away, but this actually worked out in my favour, since I ended up buying my console second-hand from CeX (where I worked at the time) and got the Mario Odyssey red Joy-Con edition with a great discount.

I much prefer this colour version of the original Switch console to the neon pink and blue Joy-Cons that it launched with, and grey is just plain boring to me. I'm crossing my fingers this time around that if I can remain patient for long enough, Nintendo just might bring out some different colour variations for the Nintendo Switch 2, and perhaps some limited edition console bundles with the launch of future games.

The prettiest Nintendo Switch console, in my opinion, is the Pokémon Zacian & Zamazenta Switch Lite model with a grey base, pink and blue accents and the two Sword and Shield Pokémon featuring on the back. My second favourite is probably the Super Smash Bros Ultimate edition console, because the character designs on the dock look stunning.

Am I being silly? Or is it better to hold off for a shiny limited edition Switch 2 that will bring me much more happiness (if Nintendo even has any planned)? If nothing is announced before the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A in October, then I'll most likely bite the bullet. But until then, I'm in no hurry.