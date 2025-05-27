For Nintendo fans, securing a Switch 2 console preorder in time for launch day (June 5, 2025) hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Gamers have been waiting in digital queues and struggling with website crashes since mid-April, and US tariffs have been causing quite the headache for retailers (and consumers) alike. People are fed up, understandably, but hope isn't lost just yet.

I've been keeping tabs on all Nintendo Switch 2 stock updates for both UK and US gamers, and yes, it's still fluctuating, with bundles selling out in mere minutes. If you don't have the time or the patience to keep hitting refresh on multiple webpages, or can't keep up with useless email alerts, then the answer might be to shop in-store for a Nintendo Switch 2 console come launch day instead.

I've got all the details on how to secure a Switch 2 console (without preordering) for you below. If you've already got your pre-order in the bag, take a look at my roundup of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories (including a Piranha Plant camera) to level up your Switch gaming setup.

Where to buy a Switch 2 in the US

Reports from our sister site, TechRadar, have confirmed that stores like Best Buy and GameStop will have plenty of extra Nintendo Switch 2 stock available in-store for customers on launch day. This certainly sounds promising, but keep in mind that this could differ on a store-to-store basis, and there's always that risk that you might turn up to find no stock or super-long queues come launch day.

If you're limited in how far you can travel to a local retailer, Amazon could be your best option for bagging a Switch 2 console. This retailer has been unusually quiet about the upcoming console, with nothing listed for sale or preorder at the time of writing. This could all change on launch day, however, so if you have a Prime membership and don't mind waiting for next-day delivery, then this could be a winner.

Other retailers are unfortunately a big red question mark right now when it comes to in-store Switch 2 stock – but it doesn't hurt to shop around come launch day if you have some time on your hands, and be sure to support your local independent game stores and small businesses however you can too.

Amazon (nothing yet - check on launch day): at Amazon If you don't mind waiting a day or 2 for your console to arrive, I predict Amazon could have some secret stock up its sleeve - but we won't know for sure until launch day.

Best Buy - In store stock expected: at Best Buy As I said above, there's still a bit of a gamble with this method, as you could turn up at your local Best Buy store to find stock has been depleted. It says online that there's no pickup option for the Switch 2 console, so click and collect seems to be out of the question too. Good luck!

GameStop (In store stock expected): at GameStop The same situation as Best Buy applies here - with in-store Switch 2 stock expected for launch day, but not necessarily guaranteed (though there are several midnight launch events planned). If you have a store local to you, then it's definitely worth going to check what you can get your hands on, or maybe give them a call first?

Where to buy a Switch 2 in the UK

Plenty of retailers in the UK, such as Currys and Smyths Toys, are offering Click and Collect online pre-orders – meaning you can order your console online, but you'll need to go and physically collect your Switch 2 on the day of launch from your local store. That doesn't sound so bad, right?

You can also try your luck and turn up at local stores on the day without pre-ordering in advance, but there's no guarantee here that stock will be available (maybe give em a ring, first?). If you still haven't given up trying to preorder online before June 5th, then these 3 UK retailers have Nintendo Switch 2 stock – but you'll want to hurry!

For UK gamers hoping to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, the best advice I can offer is to be patient, don't buy from scalpers, support smaller local game stores where you can, and don't dismiss Amazon (especially if you have Prime).

Smyths Toys Superstore (Click and Collect): at smythstoys.com It looks like Smyths has Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available for preorder, but the home delivery option is greyed out, meaning you can only order for click and collection on launch day at your local store. This option still guarantees that you can get your console on launch day, but you'll need to get out of your gaming chair to go and get it (I know, how dare they).

Currys (in-store stock expected): at Currys In an attempt to combat scalpers, Currys initillay said that it would only be accepting in-store orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. This is a green flag that Currys stores in the UK will hopefully be geared up and ready come launch day with plenty of Switch 2 stock to go around.