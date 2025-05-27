Recommended reading

Here's how to get your hands on a Switch 2 (without pre-ordering)

News
By published

Avoid the headache of online shopping with these local retailers.

Best Nintendo Switch 2 games; Mario in a kart driving out of Switch 2 console
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Jump To:

For Nintendo fans, securing a Switch 2 console preorder in time for launch day (June 5, 2025) hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Gamers have been waiting in digital queues and struggling with website crashes since mid-April, and US tariffs have been causing quite the headache for retailers (and consumers) alike. People are fed up, understandably, but hope isn't lost just yet.

I've been keeping tabs on all Nintendo Switch 2 stock updates for both UK and US gamers, and yes, it's still fluctuating, with bundles selling out in mere minutes. If you don't have the time or the patience to keep hitting refresh on multiple webpages, or can't keep up with useless email alerts, then the answer might be to shop in-store for a Nintendo Switch 2 console come launch day instead.

Amazon (nothing yet - check on launch day)
Amazon (nothing yet - check on launch day): at Amazon

If you don't mind waiting a day or 2 for your console to arrive, I predict Amazon could have some secret stock up its sleeve - but we won't know for sure until launch day.

View Deal
Best Buy - In store stock expected
Best Buy - In store stock expected: at Best Buy

As I said above, there's still a bit of a gamble with this method, as you could turn up at your local Best Buy store to find stock has been depleted. It says online that there's no pickup option for the Switch 2 console, so click and collect seems to be out of the question too.

Good luck!

View Deal
GameStop (In store stock expected)
GameStop (In store stock expected): at GameStop

The same situation as Best Buy applies here - with in-store Switch 2 stock expected for launch day, but not necessarily guaranteed (though there are several midnight launch events planned).

If you have a store local to you, then it's definitely worth going to check what you can get your hands on, or maybe give them a call first?

View Deal
Smyths Toys Superstore (Click and Collect)
Smyths Toys Superstore (Click and Collect): at smythstoys.com

It looks like Smyths has Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available for preorder, but the home delivery option is greyed out, meaning you can only order for click and collection on launch day at your local store.

This option still guarantees that you can get your console on launch day, but you'll need to get out of your gaming chair to go and get it (I know, how dare they).

View Deal
Currys (in-store stock expected)
Currys (in-store stock expected): at Currys

In an attempt to combat scalpers, Currys initillay said that it would only be accepting in-store orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. This is a green flag that Currys stores in the UK will hopefully be geared up and ready come launch day with plenty of Switch 2 stock to go around.

View Deal
Amazon UK (Potential stock on launch day)
Amazon UK (Potential stock on launch day): at Amazon

I predict that Amazon UK will have Switch 2 stock on launch day (there are already listings), which is a great option if you don't have the flexibility to drive around all day from store to store.

This might mean that you need to wait a day or two after launch to receive your console, but this won't be the end of the world for most people.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1