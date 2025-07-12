This hand-drawn indie game looks unlike anything you’ve played

I love this unique sketchbook look.

Flesh Fest game art
(Image credit: Akunaee)

I love coming across games with unique art styles so I'm super intrigued by the handcrafted nature of this project. The indie developer Akunaee has shared a short animation from an upcoming game called FlestFest in which every frame is hand drawn.

Animated mainly on twos in Clip Studio Paint, one of our picks in our guide to the best animation software, it has an endearing almost papercraft look but with very smooth animation.

