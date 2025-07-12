This hand-drawn indie game looks unlike anything you’ve played

I love coming across games with unique art styles so I'm super intrigued by the handcrafted nature of this project. The indie developer Akunaee has shared a short animation from an upcoming game called FlestFest in which every frame is hand drawn.
Animated mainly on twos in Clip Studio Paint, one of our picks in our guide to the best animation software, it has an endearing almost papercraft look but with very smooth animation.
Some in-game animations! from r/Unity3D
Akunaee began FleshFest as a creative outlet in spare time while working in a nine-to-five job in the gaming industry. It started as a minigame and grew from there, with Akunaee taking inspiration from favourite games and movies like Abe's Exoddus/Oddysse, Resident Evil.
The game is played as Ruby, a young girls trapped in an "old, gigantic and weird castle". You have to complete puzzles and challenges to escape, facing bizarre threats on the way. Akunaee has also shared some early sketches of Ruby.
Some early sketches and development of Ruby! from r/FleshFest
Akunaee says the map is arranged in a metroidvania style with some large and diverse interconnected areas while the core gameplay focused on puzzles, platforming and stealth. You can follow progress on the subreddit.
For tools for your own games, see our pick of the best game development software.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.