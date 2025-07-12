This hand-drawn indie game looks unlike anything you’ve played

I love coming across games with unique art styles so I'm super intrigued by the handcrafted nature of this project. The indie developer Akunaee has shared a short animation from an upcoming game called FlestFest in which every frame is hand drawn.

Animated mainly on twos in Clip Studio Paint, one of our picks in our guide to the best animation software, it has an endearing almost papercraft look but with very smooth animation.

Akunaee began FleshFest as a creative outlet in spare time while working in a nine-to-five job in the gaming industry. It started as a minigame and grew from there, with Akunaee taking inspiration from favourite games and movies like Abe's Exoddus/Oddysse, Resident Evil.

The game is played as Ruby, a young girls trapped in an "old, gigantic and weird castle". You have to complete puzzles and challenges to escape, facing bizarre threats on the way. Akunaee has also shared some early sketches of Ruby.

Akunaee says the map is arranged in a metroidvania style with some large and diverse interconnected areas while the core gameplay focused on puzzles, platforming and stealth. You can follow progress on the subreddit.

