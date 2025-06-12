Recommended reading

Zany video games that look like 1930s Mickey Mouse are a trend I didn't see coming

2025 is becoming the year of rubber hose game animation.

An image of a black-and-white cartoon-like video game
(Image credit: Traviteam Games)

We're used to seeing devs use Unreal Engine 5 for its capabilities to craft a photorealistic 3D art style. But Traviteam Games' Kalit takes a very different approach. The upcoming survival adventure looks like 1930s Mickey Mouse, with a classic black-and-white rubber hose animation style, zany action and even white gloves.

With Fumi Game's Mouse: PI for Hire already slated for release this year, the style is starting to become a trend. It seems 2025 will be the year that rubber hose video game animation officially became a thing, and I'm all here for it (see our pick of the best game development software if you're looking to work on your own masterpiece).

