This creepy retro game takes Severance's corporate horror to another level

Who needs photorealism? This is terrifying.

A scene from a black-and-white pixelated 3D video game inspired by Severance called Pager
(Image credit: Bilge)

Apple TV's Severance struck a nerve for many of us with its depiction of the corporate workplace as an alienating world of surreal, sometimes frightening inanity. Now a new video game looks set to tap into a similar vein, but with a visual approach that makes it feel all the more unsettling: 1-bit 3D graphics.

PAGER turns a mundane office environment from the 1990s into a setting for an unnerving psychological horror. Starting your first day on a new job, you must follow the increasingly bizarre and Kafkaesque instructions that arrive on your pager to try to climb the corporate ladder. But things soon start to turn very strange (for more inspiration see our interviews with the best indie game devs).

A scene from a black-and-white pixelated 3D video game inspired by Severance called Pager
(Image credit: Bilge)

