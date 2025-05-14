In our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review, we gave Sandfall Interactive's impressive release a rare five-star rating, making it a strong candidate for best game of the year. An intriguing plot, top-notch acting and an exciting combat system rewards the effort it takes to learn to play.

A big part of the game is the stunning visuals along with cultural references to its Belle Époque setting in the studio's native France. This is apparent from clothing to tongue-in-cheek mentions of baguettes and mime artists. But that could have all been very different. An early proof of concept trailer has emerged showing settings that included a steampunk London.

As noticed by a fan on Reddit, the game's director Guillaume Broche made a post on the same platform five years back seeking voice actors for an "ambitious AA game planned to release on PC, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One" that would offer a "3D modern take on the JRPG genre with western style characters".

Broche's post contains links to a draft trailer and script. While the former displays a working title of We Lost, it's clear that it's what later became the hit that is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The character names Lune and Maelle are familiar, along with the inclusion of turn-based battles. But the game looks very different with a sci-fi segment and a steampunk London setting appearing towards the end of the draft trailer.

While much of trailer probably consists of placeholder assets, it's interesting to see how the game evolved. It also fits with what lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen told the The Gamer in a recent interview, where she said that early versions featured similar gameplay but that "the story was completely different. It was set in a steampunk Victorian England with zombies, aliens, and various things."

Svedberg-Yen said that Guillaume decided to completely rethink the game's story after a call with potential investors, who encouraged him to be more ambitious. The final narrative was inspired by a painting Broche and a short story by Svedberg-Yen.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the game, see our interview with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 art director Nicholas Maxson-Francombe.