You won't believe how different the year's best video game could have looked.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review; screen shots from a fantasy video game showing a surreal world
(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

In our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review, we gave Sandfall Interactive's impressive release a rare five-star rating, making it a strong candidate for best game of the year. An intriguing plot, top-notch acting and an exciting combat system rewards the effort it takes to learn to play.

A big part of the game is the stunning visuals along with cultural references to its Belle Époque setting in the studio's native France. This is apparent from clothing to tongue-in-cheek mentions of baguettes and mime artists. But that could have all been very different. An early proof of concept trailer has emerged showing settings that included a steampunk London.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

