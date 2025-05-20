Recommended reading

Unreal Engine 5 has been customised to deliver a Ghibli-like painterly art style for upcoming indie game Crescent County

This witchy fantasy sci-fi mashup looks wonderful.

Creative director and Electric Saint co-founder Anna Hollinrake is a big fan of genre mashups and believes that is the case for many other people too.

You can really see it in her studio's upcoming debut game Crescent County, a kind of modern-day Kiki's Delivery Service where you play as young witch Lu making deliveries around the titular open world but on her motorbroom, a cross between a magic broomstick and a motorbike with all its different customisable mechanical parts.

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

