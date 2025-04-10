Bionic Bay dev and artist Juhana Myllys tells me he wants to make games that look "timeless"

Pixel art can be more than a hit of nostalgia.

Indie game devs and pixel art are a match made in Switch heaven. We've certainly had some standouts over the years, including the recent Keep Driving, but Bionic Bay is something a little different – grandiose with a nod to past games but timeless in its own art direction.

In an indie game scene awash with retro homages and pixelated throwbacks, Bionic Bay stands apart as something unique. Made in game development software Unity, the game blends physics-based animation with epic pixel art vistas.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

