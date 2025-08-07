I can't believe we nearly got a NSFW Pikachu design

News
By published

I'm glad Nintendo didn't get its way.

Pikachu from Pokémon
(Image credit: Pokémon Company)

Character design changes can be controversial at the best of times. Sometimes, a redesign is for the best (just check out these original Disney character concepts), but fans can react badly when much-loved characters are given a new look, as we saw most recently with Donkey Kong.

The Pokémon have become a global cultural phenomenon that's lasted longer than many would have predicted. For many, Pikachu remains the most recognisable of the more than 1,000 pocket monsters, but it turns out that Nintendo thought the original design for the species wasn't cut out for the US market and needed a more adult design to succeed. How wrong it was!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.