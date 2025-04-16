Fans are still divided over the Donkey Kong redesign, but I love it. Here's why

News
By published

The new character design is pure nostalgia.

Donkey Kong redesign
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 launch trailer appeared back in January showing gameplay from the upcoming Mario Kart World, fans have been debating one detail in particular: the new character design of longstanding favourite Donkey Kong.

Cuter and goofier than ever, the new Donkey Kong design is a far cry from what we've become used to since the character first went 3D. And some fans are really not happy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.