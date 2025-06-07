Recommended reading

The Switch 2's most unexpectedly significant upgrade is the eShop design

News
By published

Fans are as excited about this as the hardware and games.

After years of rumours, the Nintendo Switch 2 finally arrived this week. Our first impressions were good in our Switch 2 unboxing (although we're not completely convinced by everything, including the new Switch 2 mouse controls).

But a surprise highlight of the Switch 2 launch for many fans has been not the hardware or the games, but the UI and UX design. People are taking to social media to rave about the upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

