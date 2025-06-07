After years of rumours, the Nintendo Switch 2 finally arrived this week. Our first impressions were good in our Switch 2 unboxing (although we're not completely convinced by everything, including the new Switch 2 mouse controls).

But a surprise highlight of the Switch 2 launch for many fans has been not the hardware or the games, but the UI and UX design. People are taking to social media to rave about the upgraded Nintendo Switch 2 eShop.

This Nintendo fan made a video of the Switch 2 eshop.https://t.co/rs2sVsvI5c pic.twitter.com/wSggez3pbjJune 4, 2025

The eShop on the original Switch console could be painfully slow, lagging when navigating from one section to another or clicking on a game. The good news is that the Switch 2 eShop is, if not perfect, definitely a much smoother experience. Browsing sections and loading game pages are both much faster.

Nintendo had promised that this would be the case. And the speed is thanks to the new console's improved specs. But there have also been some relatively small but welcome changes to the UI design, with new categories and filters and an improved, more personalised discovery system.

The eShop now uses Nintendo's brand red colour rather than the random orange that was used before. Some fans also say they think more effort is being made to avoid the shop being filled with AI slop too. It all suggests that Nintendo has realised that browsing for games is part of the user experience.

"Best thing about Switch 2 is that eShop runs above 5fps," one person wrote on X. "Oh my God, the Switch 2 eShop has categories and filters and auto plays mini trailers. It's like a real store," someone else wrote.

THE NEW SWITCH 2 ESHOP LOOKS WAY BETTER. 😭 pic.twitter.com/LizzjahLgoApril 2, 2025

OMG the Switch 2 eShop has CATEGORIES and FILTERS and auto plays mini trailers 🥹🥹🥹IT'S LIKE A REAL STORE pic.twitter.com/WcfG28y8daJune 6, 2025

Holy shit! The eshop is actually useable on Switch 2!Some slowdown but waaaaaay better than scrolling on Switch! pic.twitter.com/EWUGLq8uHiJune 5, 2025

For everyone who was concerned about the quality of the eShop because of the AI slop plaguing the Switch 1, I'm happy to say that actual games are being prioritised on Switch 2 pic.twitter.com/Qlrn0hntpaJune 5, 2025

