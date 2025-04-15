I've been testing Switch 2's mouse controls for hours in Metroid Prime 4 – they're way better than expected

News
By published

Seamlessly switching between Joy-Con functions makes this more than just a mouse.

Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls; a person uses the Switch 2 controllers as mice
(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo's decision to add mouse controls is one of few new features to really distinguish the Switch 2 from its predecessor. It's hardly ground-breaking in the same way as motion controls on the Wii – we all know how to use a mouse, after all.

Interestingly, new console Nex Playground has taken the Wii motion control idea to the next level, and removed controllers altogether. I'm not saying Nintendo needs to worry, but is it innovating in the same way as it used to? It's something former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida touched on when he said, ‘Nintendo is losing their identity’ by chasing power.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.