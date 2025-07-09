Ed Sheeran's new artwork is raising eyebrows

"What a load of Pollocks."

Ed Sheeran
(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images)

Ah, celebrity artists. From Johnny Depp to Robbie Williams, we've seen plenty of actors and musicians try picking up a brush in recent years – with varying results. The latest is Ed Sheeran, and while his splattery pieces don't rank him as one of the worst celebrity artists, their uncanny resemblance to those of an art legend is certainly raising eyebrows.

Sheeran has announced he is selling a series of paintings titled 'Cosmic Carpark' to raisie funds for his Ed Sheeran Foundation, which aims to provide music education for children. The paintings will be available exclusively at London gallery HENI.

