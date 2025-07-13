Ozzy Osbourne's been busy recently. He's drunk some iced tea for a collaboration with Liquid Death, he's done a retirement concert with Black Sabbath and he's now created some art with some chimpanzees.

For this latest project, which is raising money for Save the Chimps, Ozzy painted multi-coloured base layers onto five canvases, before handing them over to rescued chimps Kramer, Sable, Sophie and Janice.

The chimps then added their own contributions using paintbrushes and non-toxic materials. Perhaps they've been reading our how to paint on canvas tips.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) A photo posted by on

As is typical of Ozzy, he hasn't missed a trick for self-promotion, and the artworks are named after tracks from his discography including Technical Ecstasy, Electric Funeral and Paranoid. The results are actually pretty decent, and I genuinely wouldn't mind having one on my wall.

A post shared by Save the Chimps (@savethechimps) A photo posted by on

The collection is up for auction via Omega Auctions with proceeds to benefit Save the Chimps. Apparently the organisation regularly paints with its animals though this is the first time they have collaborated with a celebrity.

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” said Ozzy. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps.”

“Chimps are our closest relatives in the animal kingdom, and I’m really proud of Ozzy for helping look after them,” said Ozzy's wife Sharon.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The online auction runs until 17 July with starting bids around £1,000.

This is another great collaboration from Ozzy Osbourne, who certainly knows how to get people talking about him.

It's also the latest in a spate of celebrities creating artwork, including Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams.