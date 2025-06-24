Recommended reading

Ozzy Osbourne's DNA marketing stunt is actually genius

News
By published

Ozzy Osbourne's collab with Liquid Death just works.

ozzy osbourne on stage
(Image credit: Harry How via Getty Images)

There are plenty of strange collaborations out there, especially involving celebrities. But Ozzy Osbourne has taken things to a new level with his new collab with Liquid Death.

Liquid Death is known for its outrageous branding campaigns that are mostly marketing water, and Ozzy Osbourne is known for... well, lots of things, some of them involving a bat.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.