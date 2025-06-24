Ozzy Osbourne's DNA marketing stunt is actually genius
Ozzy Osbourne's collab with Liquid Death just works.
There are plenty of strange collaborations out there, especially involving celebrities. But Ozzy Osbourne has taken things to a new level with his new collab with Liquid Death.
Liquid Death is known for its outrageous branding campaigns that are mostly marketing water, and Ozzy Osbourne is known for... well, lots of things, some of them involving a bat.
And now the two have come together to create a limited edition set of iced teas called 'Infinite Ozzy' that claim to be official DNA samples from Ozzy. This doesn't mean there's a bit of toenail or hair included in them but rather that Ozzy has drunk from the cans.
So basically, they are selling rubbish, albeit with Ozzy's signature. For $450. And they're already sold out. What a world we live in.
A post shared by Liquid Death (@liquiddeath)
A photo posted by on
An Instagram post said: "Ozzy Osbourne is 1 of 1. But we're selling his DNA so you can recycle him forever. Yes, we really got him to drink from cans of our low-calorie Iced Tea. In the process, he left behind DNA from his saliva that you can now own.
Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy cans are already SOLD OUT, but you can still watch the commercial through the link in bio."
Said commercial is below.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
So apparently the point of owning Ozzy's salivia is that at some point in the future you'll be able to clone him "once technology and federal law permits". The advert shows cloned Ozzy in a number of situations including mowing the lawn and entertaining a group of a children with his bat eating antics. It's all rather bizarre.
"Clone me, you bastards," said Ozzy in a statement.
This isn't the first time Ozzy has teamed up with Liquid Death. He appeared in an advert for the brand last year (below).
What to make it all? This may be part of a new trend that's either marketing genius or just plain weird, depending on how you look at it.
We recently saw Euphoria star Sydney Sweeny make soap out of what was supposedly her bathwater, and this feels in a similar vein, though less effort has been made. Sydney's soap at least contained sand and pine bark extract. It also sold out very quickly.
Overall Ozzy x Liquid Death is probably the perfect brand collab in some ways. It required almost zero effort for both sides, Ozzy drank some iced tea and Liquid Death made a video, and the result was a fair amount of publicity for such a low effort stunt. It's hardly bat eating is it (probably for the best).
The key here is that the cans were extremely limited edition, there were only 10 available, so it was pretty easy for them to sell out.
And here we are talking about it, so it's win win. Well done, Ozzy and Liquid Death!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.