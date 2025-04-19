Indie folk band, Bon Iver, have taken an unconventional approach to marketing their new album, SABLE, fABLE. Amongst the typical offerings of merch and vinyl, the band has also dropped a bizarre series of items such as curated bouquets, custom tattoos and my personal favourite, Bon Iver tinned fish. Partnering with Fishwife, the dinky tins of salmon are an adorable addition to the lineup – suitably suave and slightly pretentious, as all great indie offerings should be.

Despite the bizarre nature of the product, the packaging design is mouthwateringly beautiful, with nods to the album and custom illustrations that give it a bespoke appeal. As far as album launches go, Bon Iver is undeniably breaking the mould, taking us on a multisensory trip through their musical mastery.

If you're a sexy packaging fan you'll likely be aware of the tinned fish trend which has transformed the innocuous pantry staple into display-worthy works of art. The Fishwife x Bon Iver collab is no different, featuring a smart salmon-coloured box complete with charming fishy illustrations. Inside the box lives a cosy illustration of a log cabin, set against a matte black background for that all-important visual contrast.

"This is the sexiest possible brand partnership what on earth," one Instagram fan commented, while another joked "Babe wake up the long awaited and feverishly anticipated Bon iver fish dropped." Others were a little more confused by the drop, with one fan adding "This is a crazy collab and honestly... I'm here for it."

