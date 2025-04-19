Bon Iver’s tinned fish is the weirdest brand collab ever

But that packaging is mouthwateringly beautiful.

Indie folk band, Bon Iver, have taken an unconventional approach to marketing their new album, SABLE, fABLE. Amongst the typical offerings of merch and vinyl, the band has also dropped a bizarre series of items such as curated bouquets, custom tattoos and my personal favourite, Bon Iver tinned fish. Partnering with Fishwife, the dinky tins of salmon are an adorable addition to the lineup – suitably suave and slightly pretentious, as all great indie offerings should be.

Despite the bizarre nature of the product, the packaging design is mouthwateringly beautiful, with nods to the album and custom illustrations that give it a bespoke appeal. As far as album launches go, Bon Iver is undeniably breaking the mould, taking us on a multisensory trip through their musical mastery.

