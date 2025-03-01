Sometimes two niche interests combine to make something beautiful – it may not be for everyone, but for the few that get it, it's a meeting of worlds worthy of celebrating. One such case is the latest release from Atari. No, it's not a new retro games console – it's (drumroll please) a sauce collection.

Okay, so admittedly it's an unexpected combo, but for some foodie Atari fans it's a dream come true. Even if you're not an avid retro gamer, the packaging design is suitably drool-worthy, with playful game-inspired designs to suit all types of taste buds.

A post shared by Atari (@atari) A photo posted by on

Created in collaboration with Sauce Shed, the Atari Sauce Range consists of 10 unique flavours inspired by some of its most iconic games including Crystal Castles, Pong and Bezerk. Featuring box art from the original games, each packaging design has a unique retro feel that could be a display piece in itself. A highlight of the ultra playful branding is the collection's clever tagline "Use it with joy, stick it on everything.”

Over on Reddit fans were pumped about the launch, with one writing "Never thought I'd see a crossover of my retro gaming & hot sauce hobbies." Another jokingly suggested, "I think if you bought the Atari VCS you should get your first bottle at 50% off."

(Image credit: Atari)

