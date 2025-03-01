Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces

News
By
published

The packaging is a display piece in itself.

Atari sauces
(Image credit: Atari)

Sometimes two niche interests combine to make something beautiful – it may not be for everyone, but for the few that get it, it's a meeting of worlds worthy of celebrating. One such case is the latest release from Atari. No, it's not a new retro games console – it's (drumroll please) a sauce collection.

Okay, so admittedly it's an unexpected combo, but for some foodie Atari fans it's a dream come true. Even if you're not an avid retro gamer, the packaging design is suitably drool-worthy, with playful game-inspired designs to suit all types of taste buds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A bright yellow Fanta-branded Xbox controller and a bottle of Fanta
Fanta's just unveiled the most garish Xbox branding collab yet
Saucy by KFC
Is KFC's Saucy new brand genius or desperation?
Balenciaga game console
Balenciaga's ugly game console looks like a cheap Cybertruck-inspired Game Boy
Tavern house wine packaging
A design agency made its own wine – and it's as beautiful as you'd expect
Cherry Coke logo
All I want is for Coca-Cola to bring back the old Cherry Coke logo
Jason Combs Switch 2 logo design
I wish this Nintendo Switch 2 logo concept was the real deal
Latest in Packaging Design
Atari sauces
Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces
Starbucks&#039; new sustainable cups
Here's what we can learn from Starbucks' compostable cup design fail
James B. Beam Distilling Company&#039;s Old Gran-Dad 16yr packaging
Pre-prohibition aesthetics meet contemporary style in this slick bottle design
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year packaging design
Artist rings in the Year of the Snake with striking lunar new year Johnnie Walker packaging design
A Jack Daniels Bottle
The new Jack Daniels bottle design is leaving a bad taste for some
Lake Como Air packaging design
Is it wrong that I want to buy this canned air from Lake Como?
Latest in News
Atari sauces
Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces
The Samsung Galaxy S25 on a green background with the text &#039;Massive deal&#039; next to it.
Quick! Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $300 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $400, with valid trade in
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge