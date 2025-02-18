Pre-prohibition aesthetics meet contemporary style in this slick bottle design

Old Grand-Dad bourbon is a masterclass in legacy-led design.

James B. Beam Distilling Company&#039;s Old Gran-Dad 16yr packaging
(Image credit: James B. Beam Distilling Company/Tavern)

Bourbon branding is all about balancing heritage and style – something that the James B. Beam Distilling Company embraces down to the last drop. Celebrating its latest release Old Grand-Dad 16yr, the 100-proof, highly aged, one-time-only edition bottle is a masterclass in legacy-led design with a timeless appeal.

Dating back to 1882, Old Grand-Dad is the distillery's oldest expression, representing decades of industry excellence. Combining pre-prohibition aesthetics with slick contemporary flair, the stylish packaging design is a celebration of the brand's rich heritage, letting the finer flourishes shine against the label's contemporary, type-centric look.

