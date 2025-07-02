Ribena's classy new look proves the power of the subtle rebrand

Heritage gets a modern makeover.

Soft drink brand Ribena has unveiled a refreshing brand revamp, bringing its heritage identity into the modern era. With a brighter new look featuring a refined wordmark and fresh icon design, the new identity excels in creating a modernised look that successfully preserves the brand's iconic legacy.

As we've learned from some of the best rebrands across the decades, reinventing a brand's identity is no mean feat – it requires precision and thoughtful design to balance heritage with contemporary style. Ribena's revitalised new look is a prime example of how small, yet specific tweaks can breathe life into an old brand, giving it the power to entice a whole new audience of fans.

