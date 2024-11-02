The best rebrands of all time

Features
By
published

Even the biggest brands can't stay the same for ever. We look back at some of the best rebrands of all time.

Poster with young model and the slogan &quot;Not your mother&#039;s Tiffany&#039;
(Image credit: Tiffany)

Branding is a tricky business. On the one hand, you spend years, decades even, establishing your brand in the public mind. On the other, if your brand seems too outdated, people may drift away, and towards the new shiny thing. Which is exactly where the best rebrands come in.

Rebranding has the power to breathe new life into established names, reposition it within the current zeitgeist, and attract fresh, younger audiences without alienating or losing current fans. Over the decades, iconic brands ranging from Pepsi to Apple have all managed to redefine themselves in this way; whether through reinventing their logos, updating their visual aesthetics, crafting new messaging strategies, or a combination of all three.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 

Related articles