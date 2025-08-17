While Apple is renowned for its minimalist product design, we rarely get to appreciate what's inside. Despite their slick exterior, it turns out many Apple products are a work of art down to the foundations, and for me, nothing compares to the humble AirPods.

It should come as no surprise, given Steve Jobs' passion for thoughtful design down to base level functionality, famously telling the New York Times, "It’s not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” One of many everyday objects that are actually design masterpieces, Apple's AirPods are an underrated masterclass in precision craftsmanship.

i had no idea AirPods were so beautiful on the inside lol what pic.twitter.com/VFyM4FNVXXAugust 12, 2025

Beneath their sleek plastic exterior, AirPods boast beautifully composed internals, with delicate mesh and gold embellishments – and that tiny Apple logo is just the cherry on top. For tech lovers who appreciate their products inside and out, I'd say it's worthy of the ultimate design porn title.

Over on X, Apple fans gushed over the transparent design, with one writing, "Wild how the inside looks like tiny architecture... Form hides so much craft." Others shared equal praise with another fan writing, "I would pay a premium for clear," while one fan added, "They need liquid glass hardware, not software."

Sadly, transparent AirPods are merely a dream for now, but if you're looking for some headphones that deliver the same transparent retro-futuristic vibe, check out our review of the Nothing Headphone (1).