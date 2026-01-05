Apple's Vision Pro crisis goes from bad to worse

For a moment back there, it looked like Vision Pro might change the world – of computing, at least. Revealed during WWDC 2023, Apple's VR headset was described by the company as its "first spatial computer". But now, over two years later, it looks like it could also be its last.

Starting at $3,499, the first iteration of Vision Pro was never going to hit the mainstream. But with new reports suggesting the company has cut production of the device and obliterated its marketing spend on it, the writing appears to be on the wall for the headset. Perhaps the best 4K monitors just aren't meant to sit on your face.

Vision Pro launched to much fanfare in 2023, but sales have proven weak (Image credit: Apple)

According to The Financial Times, "weak sales" have prompted Apple to slash marketing spend by 95% and significantly cut production, as Vision Pro proves to be "a rare failure to draw consumers to a new device".

“We can say the cost, form factor and the lack of VisionOS native apps are the reasons why the Vision Pro never sold broadly,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring.

Indeed, Reddit is filled with Vision Pro owners lamenting how little they actually use the device. "Once a month when I want to sit next to my wife but don’t want to watch what she’s watching," one comments, while another adds, "It’s too much work to put on and take off so I usually just end up using my iPad."

Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing the Vision Pro headset (Image credit: Vanity Fair)

That said, with Apple still rumoured to be planning a cheaper and simpler version of the device, it's possible Vision Pro (or perhaps Vision without the 'Pro') will find its place. Apple has had success in defining the ideal demographic and use case of products after the first iteration – while the first Apple Watch was pitched as a luxury item (with a $10k gold version initially released), it leaned heavily into the health and fitness aspect with the Series 2.

As for what the ideal use case for the Vision Pro actually is, we're not sure – and we're not sure Apple is either.