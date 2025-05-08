This VR experience opened my eyes to the future of creativity

published

OFFF 2025 kicks off with a bang on its 25th anniversary.

A 3 piece band playing in from of a large digital screen
(Image credit: Future)

Last night I had the pleasure of attending this year's OFFF Festival launch party, which, among the usual festivities, promised a cryptic "immersive experience" titled 'Formations'. The invitation gave me little context – a VR show performed to live music. The trad art purist in me was sceptical.

Admittedly, I'm a tough nut to crack – even the best VR headsets have done little to entice me, and the metaverse has always felt like a slight dystopian nightmare. While I entered the experience with my reservations well and truly held, I left with a sense of optimism. What I witnessed last night was the future of creativity, and I believe it has the capability to grow into something truly extraordinary.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

