Waltz of the Wizard on PSVR 2 gets "intuitive and magical" VR hand tracking

The game was made for this tech.

Hand tracking in Waltz of the Wizard on Sony PSVR 2
(Image credit: Aldin Dynamics)

Until now VR games on the Sony PSVR 2 have required use of the device's Sense controllers. But it's now catching up with Meta's Quest, and we have the first game to make use of the hand-tracking support that Sony added in December.

The popular 2019 wizard simulation game release Waltz of the Wizard has been updated to allow players to the new gesture control. Players can grab and throw objects, poking and touch and use detailed gestures for communicating with Skully, an ancient spirit trapped in a human skull. And it looks really impressive (also see our pick of the best VR games of the past year).

