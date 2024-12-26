The best VR games I played in 2024, including Batman: Arkham Shadow, Vendetta Forever and a surprise PSVR 2 entry

VR gaming has had a busy year in 2024, even if it hasn't always looked like it, with some platforms opting to use other words like mixed reality or 'spatial computing', in the case of Apple, that launched its extremely expensive headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

In contrast, Meta released the more affordable skew on its successful Quest 3 headset, with the Quest 3S, just in time for the holidays, making the all-in-one headset even more accessible to get into VR.

Things looked grimmer for PSVR 2, a headset pricier than the PS5 required to use it, which Sony had effectively abandoned first-party support for. Yet with a much-needed discount, PC VR support, and still a decent selection of third-party games to take advantage of the console's power, it would be wrong to discount it. Indeed, PSVR 2 has still been my go-to for great VR experiences this year, especially since PS5 Pro released.

Still to get into virtual reality? Then read our guide to the best VR headsets and these are just for gaming, as there are some excellent VR apps for art and design too.

But without further ado, below are the five VR gaming highlights for me, personally, of 2024 (in no particular order).

Beat Saber: Daft Punk Music Pack (PC, PSVR2, Quest 2 & 3)

Since releasing in 2018, the best rhythm / workout VR game has had no shortage of additional music packs to support it, but the Daft Punk Music Pack couldn't be a more perfect collaboration, after the French electronic duo had already featured in a couple tracks in The Weeknd Music Pack previously.

This isn't just about adding timeless bangers like 'Around the World' and 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger', the Daft Punk Music Pack reworks the game's setting, with its action now taking place in a custom environment, creating a dazzling light show that takes its inspiration from the iconic pyramid used for the robots' Alive 2007 / 2008 tour.

I sadly never attended that legendary gig, but strapping on the headset and slashing away to tracks that feature some of the Alive mixes (the epic 10-minute long mix of 'The Prime Time of Your Life / The Brainwasher / Rollin' / Alive' is sure to work up a sweat) is almost just as euphoric.

Gran Turismo 7 VR

Developer Polyphony Digital Publishers SCEE Formats PSVR 2 PS VR

Since having support at the launch of PSVR 2 in 2023, Gran Turismo 7 in VR has been by far the killer app reason for owning Sony's pricey headset, and even better if you also kit yourself out with a racing wheel and pedals to fully immerse yourself in this driving sim. Even though I don't own a car in real life, I've enjoyed going on virtual Sunday drives in GT7 VR, with even more incentive thanks to the weekly challenges introduced at the end of last year.

But while there had been regular updates to the game, the real significant one coincided with the launch of the PS5 Pro. For sure, a very expensive mid-gen upgrade with only some marginal improvements in many cases, but the use of its trademark upscaling PSSR tech works wonders for GT7 VR, so that you can now get glorious realtime ray-tracing reflections. Just get your shiniest car and speed through Tokyo Expressway at nighttime for the most dazzling results.

Sushi Ben

Developer Big Brane Studios, Inc. Publishers Big Brane Studios, Inc., Pipli Publishing Formats PSVR 2 PS VR, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S

First released in late 2023, the PSVR 2 port arrived this year where I got to experience this charming slice-of-life narrative adventure from the writer of acclaimed visual novel Hatoful Boyfriend.

Set in Kotokubi Town, you're an anonymous newcomer tasked with befriending the locals who have to pull their resources to help save the local sushi bar from being taken out of business by landsharks giving off Team Rocket energy.

The minigames - from fishing to table tennis - are fairly basic but what makes Sushi Ben so memorable is that you are essentially immersed inside a manga, as dialogue with characters are often accompanied with manga-style panels that convey so much more, further bolstered by a colourful palette, eccentric characters, and full Japanese voice acting.

Vendetta Forever

Developer Meatspace Interactive Publisher nDreams Formats PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S

It may at first glance look like a cross between Superhot and Pistol Whip, but Vendetta Forever, from the same publisher as the excellent Synapse, is a much faster and more frantic FPS held together by its ingenious shoot to kill, kill to move mechanic.

Reach out for the weapon of the enemy you just took down and you'll warp over to their spot. With this you'll move across over 60 rapid-fire levels riffing on iconic action movie moments, from dancefloor shootout one moment to a pirate ship the next, while the weaponry changes up just as much - guns are great but how about stabbing a silhouette with a pencil?

It's easy to blaze through quickly given how short the levels are (though you'll still need to be a sharp shot with quick reflexes) but it's very easy to obsessively replay the level again and again, shaving down seconds each time as you aim for S rank.

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Developer Camouflaj Publisher Oculus Studios Formats Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S

One of the first wow factors with VR had been putting on the mask of the Caped Crusader on PSVR1's Arkham VR. But whereas that had been a pretty brief experience, Batman: Arkham Shadow is a genuine full-fat Batman campaign that manages to faithfully translate the core mechanics from Rocksteady's original flatscreen Arkham trilogy into VR. Everything from laying on punching combos or countering attacks from goons to holding out your arms to use the bat glider feels terrific.

Leaps and bounds above what developer Camouflaj was able to achieve with its last superhero title Iron Man VR on the more restrictive PSVR 1, it's the key reason for me to finally upgrade to Quest 3. After the disappointment of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League earlier this year or the dire Arkham trilogy ports on Switch, it's a relief that the Arkhamverse still has life in it.

Inspired? Then why not get into VR game development for yourself? Read our guides to the best laptops for game development, best animation software and our Unreal Engine 5 explainer.